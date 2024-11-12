CDK Extends Relationship With Greenway Automotive Group

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDK, the leading automotive retail software provider, today announced the renewal of its agreement with Greenway Automotive Group, one of the largest privately held dealership groups in the U.S. CDK will provide its 35 dealerships with the CDK Dealership Xperience, an open and integrated platform that transforms how dealerships sell and service cars and operate their businesses in a digital world, alongside its industry-leading CRM and Fixed Operations solutions.

Greenway—ranked #20 on the 2024 Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups—joined CDK from a competitor in 2020. The newly signed agreement extends that partnership.

“Extending our partnership with CDK provides us continued access to a best-in-class integrated dealership technology platform,” said Carl Atkinson, president, Greenway Automotive Group. “CDK has been instrumental in our success, and we value the relationship. Together, we’re embracing and leveraging innovation to run Greenway’s business efficiently and profitably while providing the best customer experience possible.”

As of 2024, CDK software is relied upon to power the operations of the majority of franchise dealerships in North America, including five of the six publicly held dealership groups in the U.S and the only publicly held dealership group in Canada.

“Our partnership with Greenway is a testament to the continued research and development investments we’re making in areas that matter most to dealers and the work our employees do every day to serve our customers,” said Brian MacDonald, president and CEO, CDK. “By renewing into the Dealership Xperience platform, Greenway will leverage simplified workflows, streamlined data, and flexible experiences for their dealerships and consumers—ultimately resulting in simpler transactions and reduced wait times. I look forward to continuing working hand-in-hand with them going forward.”

Greenway serves customers across seven states including Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global is a leading provider of cloud-based software to dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) across automotive and related industries. The Company’s cloud-based, software as a service (“SaaS”) platform enables dealerships to manage their end-to-end business operations including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. By automating and streamlining critical workflows, the integrated platform of modern solutions enables dealers to sell and service more vehicles by creating simple and convenient experiences for customers and improves their financial and operational performance.