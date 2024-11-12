SLW Expands AI Innovation Suite with DeepIP Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schwegman, Lundberg & Woessner P.A. (SLW), continuing its commitment to technological innovation in intellectual property services, today announced the addition of DeepIP to its suite of advanced AI tools. This strategic partnership enhances the firm's existing AI capabilities, providing select clients with access to next-generation patent drafting assistance technology.

Building on its history of technological leadership, SLW has completed a comprehensive six-month pilot program to customize and integrate DeepIP's patent assistant capabilities into its existing workflow. This addition complements the firm's existing AI solutions, further strengthening SLW’s position as a pioneer in legal technology innovation.

"SLW is proud to be at the forefront of innovation by leveraging cutting-edge technology like DeepIP. In particular, our lawyers like the tool's flexibility and seamless integration into our workflow, enabled by the DeepIP Microsoft Word add-in. We are very excited to build the future of patent drafting with AI-assisted attorneys," noted Steven Lundberg, Founding Partner, Principal & Chief Innovation Officer at SLW.

Andre Marais, Principal at SLW and leader of the firm's AI adoption team, emphasized the rigorous security evaluation process: "In selecting DeepIP as part of our AI toolkit, we conducted extensive due diligence on their security infrastructure. Their deployment on U.S.-based Microsoft Azure servers, coupled with SOC II Type 2 and ISO 27001 certifications, meets our stringent requirements for client data protection. Particularly compelling is their zero-data retention policy and their track record with security-conscious Fortune 500 companies. This aligns perfectly with our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of confidentiality and security in client service."

DeepIP, invented by a French-American startup of the same name, provides access to the most advanced AI Models and highest security standards available today. Used by both law firms and in-house corporate legal counsel, DeepIP is embedded directly in the Microsoft Word ribbon, where lawyers spend the majority of their time creating patent-related documents and office action responses. DeepIP’s clients describe the tool as the “easiest and most powerful AI solution they have experienced.”

“At DeepIP, we develop AI-powered solutions to free patent practitioners from tedious tasks, allowing them to focus on more creative and strategic thinking. Partnering with top IP firms like SLW allows us to combine our 6 years of experience developing solutions for Fortune 500 companies with their exceptional legal expertise. SLW has shared invaluable expertise and feedback with our Product team, helping us to shape DeepIP into the best-in-class tool it is today. The firm’s insights have been instrumental in fine-tuning our solution to meet the real-world needs of IP practitioners. We are incredibly grateful to Andre and his SLW team for their collaboration,” commented François-Xavier (FX) Leduc, CEO and co-founder of DeepIP and Kili Technology.

Join us for an exclusive webinar on November 19, 2024, where the DeepIP CEO and an SLW Principal will discuss AI’s transformative role in large law firms. They'll explore the evolving balance between AI and human expertise, client feedback on AI, and provide practical insights for firms aiming to adopt AI and elevate their IP practices.

About DeepIP

DeepIP, formerly known as “davinci”, was founded in 2023 by François-Xavier Leduc and Edouard d’Archimbaud, CEO and CTO respectively of Kili Technology, an AI scale-up that has been delivering AI solutions to Fortune 500 companies worldwide since 2018.

DeepIP, the first next-generation Patent AI Assistant integrated with Microsoft Word, is designed to free IP practitioners from tedious tasks enabling them to deliver greater value to their clients. Today, our tool is assisting the most prestigious and largest law firms, along with in-house counsels, in enhancing their patent drafting and prosecution workflows across the US and Europe.

DeepIP is an exclusive Microsoft Azure partner that uses the trusted Azure cloud infrastructure. From a security standpoint, DeepIP is fully GDPR compliant and is SOC II Type 2 and ISO 27001 certified. Also, DeepIP does not retain any clients’ data for training purposes, adhering to a strict data segregation policy and a Zero Data Retention API.

DeepIP’s North American headquarters is in New York City and its European headquarters is in Paris, France. For more information, visit www.deepip.ai or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Schwegman, Lundberg & Woessner P.A. (SLW)

SLW is a law firm focused on creating value for our clients by applying our expertise in intellectual property law to obtain, evaluate, and develop patents. We are privileged to serve an international roster of clients that includes multinational corporations, middle-market businesses, startups, universities, and individuals.

Our clients benefit from the high-quality, value-added strategic counseling and client service that are our hallmark. Discover more at https://www.slwip.com/.