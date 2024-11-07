WEBs and Syntax Data Partner to Launch New Defined Volatility Indexes

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEBs, an innovator in volatility-managed investment strategies, and Syntax Data, a financial data and technology company that codifies business models into a relational system called Affinity® Data, announced today the launch of the Syntax Defined Volatility US Large Cap 500 Index and the Syntax Defined Volatility Triple Q’s Index. These new indexes provide a rules-based, transparent framework for managing market volatility, helping investors pursue more stable strategies for navigating market fluctuations, while preserving opportunities for growth.

The Syntax Defined Volatility Indexes adjust exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) based on a daily comparison of long-term and short-term realized volatility. By using this daily volatility ratio, the indexes maintain a targeted volatility level, increasing or decreasing exposure to underlying ETFs as needed. As market volatility shifts, the indexes dynamically reallocate exposure, helping investors manage risk while preserving the potential for upside in stable markets.

“Our partnership with WEBs enables us to deliver a product that intelligently manages risk while sustaining growth potential,” said Patrick Shaddow, CEO of Syntax Data. “Investors can now access a powerful tool to help them navigate market turbulence without the need for constant portfolio adjustments.”

WEBs is the latest venture from Ben Fulton, a recognized leader in the ETF industry with over 25 years of experience. Best known for his role as Head of Global ETFs at Invesco’s PowerShares, Fulton has also helped guide the ETF divisions at ProShares and AXS Investments, and most recently served as CEO of Elkhorn Consulting. This year, Fulton partnered with industry veterans Keith Cunningham, Tony Trevisan and Kevin Rich, alongside Westwood Holdings Group, to launch WEBs.

Ben Fulton, CEO of WEBs, added, “Sophisticated tools to target volatility have traditionally only been available to institutional investors. Our team has spent years refining the concept of Defined Volatility to help advisors and investors harness volatility in their portfolios. We’re excited to partner with Syntax Data and take this important step in bringing these innovative products to life.”

For more information about the Syntax Defined Volatility Indexes, please visit www.syntaxdata.com.

About Syntax

Syntax LLC is a financial data and technology company that codifies business models into a relational system we call Affinity® Data. Syntax operates through three segments: Affinity® Data, Syntax Direct℠, and Syntax Indices. Using its patented FIS® technology inspired by systems sciences, the Affinity® Data segment offers the most comprehensive, granular, and accurate product line revenue data available on the market. The Syntax Direct℠ segment then uses this abundance of data to facilitate the near instantaneous creation and ongoing management of boundless direct indexing solutions and rules-based equity portfolios through a fully automated platform. The Syntax Indices segment offers customized and proprietary indices, including core global benchmarks and micro- and macro-thematic, smart beta, defined outcome, and target volatility indices. These indices are foundational for a range of financial products, such as ETFs, UITs, and structured products.

About WEBs

Founded in 2024 by ETF industry veterans Ben Fulton, Keith Cunningham, and Tony Trevisan, WEBs specializes in developing innovative investment strategies focused on managing market volatility. By leveraging over 75 years of combined experience in ETF innovation, financial analytics and product structuring, WEBs provides institutional and retail investors with sophisticated tools designed for today’s complex market environment.