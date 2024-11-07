First Nation Group Pharmaceuticals Division Receives Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) Contract Award

NICEVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Nation Group, the premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Veteran-Owned Small Business, Women-Owned Small Business, and Small Business distributor of medical-surgical equipment and supplies to the Federal Government, announced today that its Pharmaceuticals Division has been awarded the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS). This contract underscores First Nation Group’s dedication to improving healthcare access for Veterans and military families, providing key pharmaceuticals at competitive prices.

“This is a pivotal moment for First Nation Group’s Pharmaceuticals Division, as obtaining our FSS has been a key part of our long-standing strategy to swiftly deliver cost-effective, generic medications to our nation's heroes,” said Stephen Flannery, President, Pharmaceuticals Division. “It broadens the contract portfolio for products under the First Nation Group label as well as for all manufacturing partners who collaborate to supply these vital products to Government customers.”

As part of this FSS award, First Nation Group’s pharmaceutical products are now featured on the VA National Acquisitions Center’s Contract Catalog Search Tool (CCST) website, an online resource that simplifies access to contracted items. These products are available for purchase through the Pharmaceutical Prime Vendor (PPV) program.

“Our team works tirelessly to source critically needed pharmaceuticals, often in short supply, ensuring Veterans and our military families receive the prescriptions they need,” said Cheryl Nilsson, Owner and CEO, First Nation Group. “We work closely with manufacturers to guarantee our Government customers obtain these products, either through domestic production or sourcing TAA-compliant items, increasing both availability and affordability.”

Our commitment to supporting those who have served within the military community is further reflected in the proactive approach to addressing pharmaceutical shortages. This award further advances First Nation Group’s mission, securing reliable access to and redefining pharmaceutical care delivery for good.

About First Nation Group

First Nation Group, the premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Women-Owned Small Business, and Small Business, is a nationwide, stocking distributor of medical-surgical equipment and supplies, generic pharmaceutical products, and remote setup solutions exclusively serving the U.S. Federal Government.

Since 1992, First Nation Group has been at the forefront of the medical equipment industry, delivering superior products, service, and support while giving back generously. Representing leading manufacturers, First Nation Group takes pride in providing TAA-compliant, cost-effective solutions from the most well-respected product lines, with a strong commitment to timely and accurate order fulfillment. Learn more about our purpose-driven business at www.firstnationgroup.com.