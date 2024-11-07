ezCater and Olo Deepen Partnership with New Integration that Simplifies Catering Menu Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider, today announced it will launch a new menu integration with ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, to simplify catering menu management.

As the newest addition to Olo and ezCater’s long-standing partnership, the integration will automate menu updates across both tech platforms, saving restaurants valuable time by reducing the need for manual updates.

“Our partnership with ezCater empowers restaurants to optimize their catering business and deliver outstanding guest experiences more efficiently,” said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo. “As restaurants look to drive profitable traffic, catering offers a high-potential growth channel, with significant basket sizes and likelihood for repeat business. We are proud of our collaboration with ezCater and look forward to developing solutions that simplify the complexities of catering and help restaurants grow their businesses.”

Automated menu updates via Olo Rails is the latest example of how ezCater and Olo enable restaurants to modernize their catering offerings. The integration will significantly reduce the manual effort required by restaurants to update their catering menus, lower the likelihood of human error, and reduce operational overhead. As a result, operators and guests will be able to count on a consistent experience, no matter where they are viewing a restaurant’s catering menu.

“Catering is a massive growth opportunity for restaurants, especially as more companies recognize the value food brings to their workplace,” said Kaushik Subramanian, Chief Revenue Officer, ezCater. “With the right technology, restaurants can capture as many of these valuable workplace orders as possible. Our integration with Olo enables restaurants to more reliably fulfill these orders and provide a great experience for our shared partners.”

According to ezCater’s 2024 Feeding the Workplace report, 53% of workplace food buyers plan to increase their spending on food this year. Olo and ezCater’s extended partnership comes at a critical time for operators seeking to capitalize on these trends.

“ezCater’s enhanced menu solution with Olo will revolutionize our catering process,” said Mike Nettles, Chief Technology Officer, Zaxby's. “Automating menu updates will save our team time and effort, allowing us to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences. This partnership will bring consistency to our menus and make our operations smoother and more efficient.”

This enhancement reflects ezCater and Olo’s commitment to pioneer technology solutions for the restaurant industry’s distinct needs. To learn more, visit https://www.ezcater.com/company/lp/olo-integration/.

About Olo | Hospitality at Scale™

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that help brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders on its open SaaS platform, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 700 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 400 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology’s positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.