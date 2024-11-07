Optilogic Extends Partnership with Gurobi, Driving Progress to Solve the Biggest, Most Complicated Supply Chain Problems

ANN ARBOR, Mich. & BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The leading supply chain design software innovator Optilogic, and Gurobi, the leader in decision intelligence technology, have announced an extended partnership. The two companies are collaborating on exciting new ways MILP (mixed integer linear programming) and AI can be used to solve the biggest, most complicated supply chain problems.

The Gurobi and Optilogic relationship began in 2020 with the introduction of optimization to Optilogic's Atlas development platform, which later became the foundation for the Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution. Gurobi’s solver became a central component in Cosmic Frog, sitting between Optilogic’s supply chain simulation and risk rating engines. Optilogic was also the first of Gurobi’s North American customers to utilize its versatile Web License Service (WLS).

With Gurobi’s mixed-integer linear programming (MILP) technology, Optilogic can ensure their customers are able to solve even more models, fast.

According to Optilogic founder and CEO Don Hicks, “ Optilogic is simply the best choice for supply chain design. By giving our customers greater access to the leading MILP solver on the market, we're pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in design.”

“ Our extended partnership with Optilogic furthers our shared mission of tackling the most complex supply chain challenges,” said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi. “ By combining our solver with Optilogic’s cutting-edge supply chain design platform, we can reach new levels of innovation and performance together.”

Optilogic and Gurobi will host a joint webinar, “ How to Transform Your Business with Self-Service Optimization,” on Wednesday, December 4th, at 10 a.m. EST. Those interested in attending can register here.

One hundred percent SaaS-based, Cosmic Frog is accessible from anywhere, simplifies collaboration, and uses hyperscaling technology to allow hundreds of models and scenarios to run in parallel on enterprise-scale computing resources. New capabilities, such as the Leapfrog natural language AI assistant, make supply chain design faster and more accessible than ever.

Anyone can create a free Cosmic Frog account in minutes. Choose from an array of model templates using test data or build your own model with help from on-demand training courses.

About Optilogic

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint.

Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk score on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi’s decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.