Innovate 32 Announces Partnership with Marion Dental Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovate 32 (“Innovate” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented dental services organization, is proud to announce its partnership with Marion Dental Group (“MDG”), a leading provider of dental services in Ocala, Florida and The Villages, Florida.

Innovate 32 was formed by Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”), a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville that focuses on lower middle market investing. Under the leadership of Josh Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Innovate’s Board of Directors, the company is forming partnerships with premier dental practices throughout the South and Mid-Atlantic.

The partnership represents an exciting chapter in the journey of both companies, with a shared vision for continued growth, clinical excellence, and patient satisfaction.

Founded in 1978 by Dr. James Edwards, MDG provides a full suite of general dentistry and cosmetic services to patients in greater Central Florida. Since founding MDG, Dr. Edwards expanded the practice to include three additional partners, Dr. Kevin Wallace, Dr. Thomas Bailey, and Dr. Joey Sorrentino who have decades of clinical experience providing quality care to patients and growing to serve their community. “We are excited to partner with Innovate 32 and join a growing company that shares our vision for premium patient care. We look forward to leveraging Innovate 32’s business expertise and resources to enhance our services and better serve our patients and community,” said Dr. Edwards.

The new partnership with MDG marks the next steps in Innovate 32’s efforts to partner with growth-oriented dentists, share best practices, and deliver superior services. Innovate 32 now has a footprint in Florida and Tennessee, and seeks to continue partnership in those states.

“Partnering with Dr. Edwards, Wallace, Bailey, Joey Sorrentino, and the Marion Dental Group team positions us to elevate delivering quality dental services to patients across Florida,” said Mr. Johnson. “Adding the experience of these Partners and their team advances our mission to be the partner of choice across Florida, the southeast, and beyond.”

Marion Dental Group was represented by Nate Thompson, Founder and CEO of Triumphant Transition Partners.

To learn more about partnerships with Innovate 32, please visit www.innovate32services.com, or contact Josh Johnson (jjohnson@innovate32services.com).

About Innovate 32

Innovate 32 is a Nashville-based dental services organization that supports a growing network of premier dental practices, delivering best-in-class patient experiences through unmatched partner support. Innovate 32 provides a firm foundation of essential management resources for its partners, empowering them to remain focused on what matters most – delivering the best patient care possible. Backed by Shore Capital, Innovate 32 is supported by a Board of Directors, with deep experience in dentistry, operations, and private equity. For more information, please visit: www.innovate32services.com

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume from 2019-2023. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has $9.1 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.