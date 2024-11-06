Sagewind Capital Partners with Sabel Systems

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagewind Capital LLC (“Sagewind”), a government technology-focused U.S. private equity firm with offices in New York City and the Washington, DC area, announced today a majority investment in Sabel Systems Technology Solutions LLC (“Sabel” or the “Company”). Sabel is a leading provider of digital R&D, acquisition and sustainment solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) and other government agencies.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, Sabel unlocks the power of digital engineering for the DoD. The Company’s Digital Engineering Cloud (“DEC”) allows the DoD to accelerate R&D, and enhance agility, scalability and connectivity needed to work more effectively and efficiently. The DEC harmonizes commercial software and gives users access to many powerful engineering and business systems applications in one virtual environment. When it comes to building the operational systems of the future, DEC users have access to the computing power and Sabel tradecraft that enable mission success every day. Today, Sabel and the DEC are serving on missions ranging from modeling and simulation, product lifecycle management, the development of cutting-edge manned/unmanned platforms, and enterprise-wide compliance.

Chris Sharbaugh and Doug Kinyon, Managing Principals of Sabel Systems, said, “Sabel is excited to partner with Sagewind in charting the next chapter of our growth in the digital engineering and cyber solutions marketplace. Sagewind has a strong track record of backing management teams to help them grow their businesses through internal investment and acquisitions, which is exactly what we need to best support our customers’ growing requirements. We are excited about the opportunity to expand our offerings, accelerate our growth, and provide greater opportunities for our employees.”

Steven Lefkowitz, Managing Partner of Sagewind Capital, said, “Sabel is executing on critical digital transformation initiatives for its customers. These initiatives enable the use of better technology that ultimately strengthens teams within and outside the government. The work that Chris and Doug undertake – together with Principals Mike Magnusson, Matthew Cho and Jeff Aldrich, and the entire Sabel team – makes our government more effective. We are excited to partner with the Sabel team and continue building together for the future.”

Sabel Systems is Sagewind’s eighth platform investment in the government technology sector. Including Sabel, Sagewind has six active government technology platform investments.

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor to Sabel Systems and Protorae Law PLLC provided legal counsel. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP provided M&A legal counsel to Sagewind Capital and Morrison & Foerster LLP provided counsel on government matters.

About Sabel Systems

Sabel Systems specializes in delivering innovative solutions to drive digital transformation for Government and private sector clients. With expertise in Industry 4.0, Digital Engineering, IIoT, and RPA, Sabel helps clients leverage technology to streamline operations. The company’s more than 200 employees serve the Air Force, Army, Space Force, Marine Corps and other key defense and commercial customers. Sabel Systems is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio near Wright Patterson Air Force Base. For more information, please visit www.sabelsystems.com.

About Sagewind Capital

Sagewind Capital LLC, a U.S. company, is a government technology-focused private equity firm with offices in both New York City and the Washington, DC area. Sagewind seeks to partner with exceptional management teams and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods. For more information please visit www.sagewindcapital.com.