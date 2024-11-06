PayPay and Alipay+ Extend Enhanced E-Wallet Payment Options to Over 3 Million Merchants Across Japan With Expanded Partnership

Travellers can use Alipay+ wallets to scan the PayPay QR code for payment at the vast majority of PayPay stores. (Photo: Business Wire)

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the Singapore FinTech Festival 2024, PayPay, Japan's top QR payment operator, today announced an expanded partnership with Alipay+, Ant International’s cross-border mobile payment and digitalisation technology solution, broadening its merchant coverage network across Japan. By working with local partners including PayPay, Alipay+ will now connect over 3 million local merchants to the global payment ecosystem, enabling local businesses and payment partners to provide global visitors seamless and secure payment and travel experiences with their preferred domestic e-wallets.

Through this expanded partnership, travellers using Alipay+ payment partner apps will be able to scan PayPay QR codes to make payments at a wide range of merchant-presented mode (MPM) stores across Japan, even if the merchants have not yet displayed Alipay+ point of sale materials. They can also look forward to special promotions during the upcoming Christmas and New Year travel peak seasons. Alipay+ will collaborate with PayPay merchants to launch a promotional campaign, which will run from December 20, 2024 to January 10, 2025.

Users of participating payment partners, including Alipay, AlipayHK, GCash, Kakao Pay, Toss Pay, Touch 'n Go eWallet, and TrueMoney, will be offered an exclusive 10% discount (up to a maximum of JPY 1,000, CNY 50). Tinaba will also provide a 10% cashback promotion (up to a maximum of EUR 20). Eligible users may redeem the offer once during the campaign period.

Alipay+’s current partner payment app network in Japan includes 16 e-wallets and bank apps, such as Alipay (Chinese mainland), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR China), MPay (Macao SAR China), South Korea’s Kakao Pay, Naver Pay and Toss, Singapore’s OCBC Digital, Changi Pay and EZ-Link, Malaysia’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet and MyPB by Public Bank Berhad, the Philippines’ GCash and HelloMoney, TrueMoney (Thailand), Hipay (Mongolia), and Tinaba (Italy).

Catering to the rising demand for “in-depth tourism” with seamless experiences

Japan ranks as the top tourist destination in the Asia-Pacific region for tourists globally, according to the World Economic Forum’s latest data1. As inbound visitors grow steadily, local merchants benefit from staying responsive to the evolving preferences of international tourists.

Many tourists are now exploring beyond popular cities like Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, seeking the unique charm of lesser-known regions. They want seamless cross-border payment experiences similar to those in their home markets. Alipay+ supports this by expanding its merchant coverage to include a growing number of SMEs, enabling tourists to access unique travel experiences.

All-in-one payments are also reshaping consumer preferences and behavior, with travelers spending more on localised experiences rather than just retail purchases. The number of travelers using their home payment apps to pay via Alipay+ in Japan nearly doubled from January 1 to October 31 2024, compared to the same period last year. The total transactions made through Alipay+ partner payment apps in the first ten months of 2024 nearly tripled year over year. Notably, food & beverage and entertainment have emerged as the top categories for Alipay+ transactions in the first ten months, alongside retail.

Unlocking global opportunities for local SMEs

Alipay+ connects over 3 million merchants, including a significant number of SMEs through its partnership with PayPay. These vibrant businesses are spread across the country, ranging from popular snack shops and anime merchandise stores to guesthouses near Mount Fuji. By collaborating with PayPay, Alipay+ simplifies payments for tourists while helping local merchants tap into the growing tourism market and support regional economies.

E-wallet partners and merchants also collaborate with Alipay+ to enhance consumer engagement through marketing initiatives. Over 20 brands run campaigns with Alipay+, offering users of Alipay+ partner e-wallets discounts at about 300,000 merchants across Japan, including airport shops, department stores, electronics and appliances retailers, health and beauty shops, convenience store chains, and premium shopping malls.

To unlock more growth opportunities for local businesses, Alipay+ is continually expanding its partner network and now connects 90 million merchants in 66 countries and regions to 1.6 billion consumer accounts on 35 mobile payment partners. Alipay+’s extensive regional partnerships, including those with national QR schemes, also foster inclusive growth for SMEs. These include Singapore’s SGQR, Malaysia’s PayNet, South Korea’s ZeroPay, Sri Lanka's LankaPay and Cambodia's KHQR.

Masayoshi Yanase, Corporate Officer, Division Head, Finance Business Strategy Division, PayPay Corporation, said: “PayPay is committed to building a connected, seamless payment ecosystem that empowers local businesses to connect with international travellers. Through convenient and secure payment solutions, we enhance the travel experience for global tourists. Together with Alipay+, we aim to contribute to economic growth across Japan by supporting digital transactions for businesses of all sizes, from bustling city centers to emerging regional destinations.”

Douglas Feagin, President of Ant International, said: “The simplicity of QR code payment is proving to be a game changer for the future of travel. Together with our partners like PayPay, we are powering inclusive economic growth by connecting the vibrant supply chain of Japan's nationwide merchants to the growing demand of international consumers for hyper-local experiences via the global payment ecosystem with Alipay+. Enabling travellers to pay with their home wallets when they see a PayPay QR code will open up the payment borders for the global tourism marketplace.”

About PayPay

PayPay Corporation offers the cashless payment service "PayPay," expanding nationwide from large chains to small businesses, vending machines, taxis, and public transportation. It can be used for various payments, including online services and utility bills. Users can transfer and receive PayPay balances (PayPay Money and PayPay Money Lite) without fees, exchange PayPay Points for points from partner businesses, and even experience simulated investments. Additionally, a 24/7 support hotline and a compensation system provide users with a secure environment for worry-free usage.

About Alipay+

Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalisation technology solutions that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while travelling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

