The National Credit Union Foundation Teams Up With Spiral To Help Credit Union Members Achieve Financial Freedom.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning personalized banking platform, today announced that The National Credit Union Foundation (The Foundation) has joined as a nonprofit partner. As the charitable arm of the U.S. credit union movement, The Foundation supports nearly 3,000 credit unions with a mission to serve as a catalyst to improve people’s financial lives through credit unions and has awarded over $36 million worth of grants to help credit unions better serve their members.

Through the Spiral platform, The Foundation will leverage personalized member experiences to help boost awareness of its mission and enable credit unions to feature The Foundation through a Giving Center within their digital banking.

“We’re excited by this innovative opportunity to elevate our mission of helping credit union members achieve financial freedom,” said Gigi Hyland, Executive Director of the Foundation, “Spiral makes it easy for credit unions and their members to increase savings and help other people directly from their digital banking accounts, supporting our shared mission to improve financial well-being for all.”

By being a nonprofit partner of Spiral, The Foundation can be featured by any credit union using Spiral’s Giving Center within their digital banking. Spiral integrates with many popular digital banking providers, making it easy for credit unions to unlock digital experiences that empower members to donate directly to The Foundation, among other national and local nonprofits, through the convenience of their checking accounts.

“We’re honored to work with The Foundation to help amplify their important mission," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. “We look forward to driving change and financial freedom through our innovative digital experiences to the thousands of credit unions and millions of members they serve.”

Credit unions interested in learning more about how to feature The Foundation through digital banking can visit Spiral’s website or get a custom demo.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning personalized banking platform that enables credit unions and financial institutions to grow deposits and attract new account holders through financial wellness and community impact. With Spiral, financial institutions can empower account holders to achieve financial freedom and easily support their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of people to build better lives and positively impact their communities. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About the National Credit Union Foundation (ncuf.coop)

The National Credit Union Foundation (the Foundation) is the charitable arm of the U.S. credit union movement and works as a catalyst to improve people’s financial lives through credit unions. Through grants and programs, the Foundation is strengthening financial well-being, igniting passion, and instilling knowledge about the credit union difference, and uniting resources to help credit union people during disaster. Donations to the Foundation ultimately enable credit unions to help their members reach life-changing goals and achieve financial freedom. To learn more, visit ncuf.coop.