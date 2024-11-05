DreamHost announces partnership with e-commerce solution provider Ecwid by Lightspeed.

BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DreamHost®, a global leader in web hosting and Managed WordPress services, today announced a partnership with Ecwid by Lightspeed, a powerful yet affordable e-commerce solution that enables individuals and businesses to set up online stores and scale their businesses by selling products or services through multiple channels.

Ecwid offers sellers freemium and premium tiers of service, seamless WordPress integration, and transparent pricing with no hidden fees. Users can quickly be up and running with a new store powered by Ecwid, and frequent updates help stay competitive with innovative new features while remaining a user-friendly e-commerce platform.

" In our quest to find a quick and easy solution for our customers to launch their online stores, we evaluated many options, and Ecwid stood head and shoulders above the rest," said John Robison, DreamHost's Director of Product. " We also spoke with customers who discovered Ecwid on their own, and they had nothing but praise for it. We're excited that anyone can now start selling on their site in just minutes!"

This partnership between DreamHost and Ecwid by Lightspeed means that DreamHost's customers will have access to the following features and advantages:

Rapid Store Launch

Quickly set up an online store and start selling without needing technical expertise.

Seamless integration with various sales channels to expand online presence and help create and maximize sales opportunities.

Seamless integration with various sales channels to expand online presence and help create and maximize sales opportunities.

Streamlined management processes and automation free up time for strategic business activities.

Streamlined management processes and automation free up time for strategic business activities.

Predictable costs from the centralization of the business enable better financial planning and stability.

Predictable costs from the centralization of the business enable better financial planning and stability.

Intuitive tools and comprehensive support reduce the complexity of running an e-commerce business.

Intuitive tools and comprehensive support reduce the complexity of running an e-commerce business.

15+ real-time reports with actionable insights available to ensure owners can remain up-to-date on business performance and customer behavior.

15+ real-time reports with actionable insights available to ensure owners can remain up-to-date on business performance and customer behavior.

Powerful built-in marketing tools and integrations to effortlessly boost visibility, amplify reach, and improve conversion rates.

Powerful built-in marketing tools and integrations to effortlessly boost visibility, amplify reach, and improve conversion rates.

DreamHost customers have immediate access to Ecwid’s free tier of service. Upgrading to the paid premium tier unlocks additional products and advanced features.

For more information about Ecwid as the ideal beginner's online store platform, visit https://www.dreamhost.com/wordpress/online-store/.

About DreamHost

Since 1997 DreamHost has helped individuals, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers worldwide bring their dreams to life online. A leader in Managed WordPress hosting, DreamHost is the home of over 1.5 million websites, WordPress blogs, and applications for designers, developers, and small businesses, and has over 400,000 happy customers. Supporting the open-source community with dedicated resources and a passionate team, DreamHost believes in the power of the Open Web and the people who make it happen. Learn more at DreamHost.com.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (“Lightspeed”)’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Lightspeed’s cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries. For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com.

