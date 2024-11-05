Winchester Life® Exclusive Night and Giveaway Series Featured on Waypoint TV

Winchester Life is a television series produced by Winchester Ammunition. Winchester is more than a cartridge, more than a rifle. More than a buck pole, more than a packed blind. More than a tight group, more than a perfect morning in the woods. It’s a way of life. A life that has the stories to back it, and a bright future ahead. A life to be proud of. It’s the Winchester Life. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Winchester Life is a television series produced by Winchester Ammunition. Winchester is more than a cartridge, more than a rifle. More than a buck pole, more than a packed blind. More than a tight group, more than a perfect morning in the woods. It’s a way of life. A life that has the stories to back it, and a bright future ahead. A life to be proud of. It’s the Winchester Life. (Graphic: Business Wire)

EAST ALTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winchester Ammunition and Waypoint TV are introducing three epic giveaways throughout November as well as a full night of Winchester Life programming on November 19, from 7-11 p.m. EST. The four-hour block will feature back-to-back episodes of Winchester Life and a collection of some of the most popular Winchester short films.

" Winchester night on Waypoint TV, along with the November giveaway series celebrates all outdoor enthusiasts, and the popularity of hunting and the shooting sports," said Jason Gilbertson, Director of Marketing for Winchester Ammunition. “ The Winchester Life episodes and short films feature our legendary brand in the field and on the range, along with people who are passionate about the outdoors.”

Throughout November, Waypoint TV will host three giveaways, offering viewers the chance to win incredible Winchester branded gear.

Range Ready Giveaway (Nov. 1-9)

Tailored for shooting sports enthusiasts, one winner will receive a Winchester® Safes Ammo Safe, one case of Winchester® ammunition (winner’s choice of shotgun, pistol, or rifle), accessories, and merch, valued at over $1500. The winner will be announced on November 10. Read the official rules and enter here.

Tailored for shooting sports enthusiasts, one winner will receive a Winchester® Safes Ammo Safe, one case of Winchester® ammunition (winner’s choice of shotgun, pistol, or rifle), accessories, and merch, valued at over $1500. The winner will be announced on November 10. Read the official rules and enter here. Legendary Big Game Giveaway (Nov. 10-21)

Celebrate big game hunting with the Legendary Big Game Giveaway. One winner will receive a Winchester® XPR® Rifle, 200 rounds of Winchester® 350 Legend®, a NILO Preserve Shooting Box, and accessories for your camp and home, valued at over $1200. The winner will be announced on November 22. Read the official rules and enter here.

Celebrate big game hunting with the Legendary Big Game Giveaway. One winner will receive a Winchester® XPR® Rifle, 200 rounds of Winchester® 350 Legend®, a NILO Preserve Shooting Box, and accessories for your camp and home, valued at over $1200. The winner will be announced on November 22. Read the official rules and enter here. Last Call Giveaway (Nov. 23-30)

Rounding out the month for waterfowl enthusiasts with the Last Call Giveaway. One winner will receive a Winchester® SXP® Waterfowl Hunter shotgun, a case of NEW Winchester® Last Call® TSS, a limited edition Last Call Ambassador Box (including custom RNT duck call), and Winchester® Pet accessories for your four-legged friend, valued at over $1500. The winner will be announced on December 1. Read the official rules and enter here.

Winchester Life Supporters: Walker’s, Birchwood Casey, Winchester Ammunition, Folds of Honor, Winchester Firearms, White Flyer, Winchester Safes, and Winchester Pet.

Watch a Night of Winchester Life® on November 19, 7-11 p.m. ET on Samsung TV Plus (Channel 2487), VIZIO WatchFree+ (Channel 1330), LG Channels (Channel 486), TCLtv+, FuboTV, Sling Freestream, XUMO (Channel 718), Local Now (Channel 2100), Tubi, Plex, Amazon FreeVee, Amazon Fire TV Channels, or on the Waypoint TV app and website.

How to Watch Waypoint TV: https://waypointtv.com/how-to-watch

About Winchester Ammunition

Winchester is the largest small-caliber ammunition enterprise in the world and the leader in delivering innovative ammunition products to hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement, and the U.S. Warfighter. The 158-year-old Winchester® brand is built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Winchester: Committed to Safe, Legal and Responsible Firearm Use

As a global leader in the shooting sports and hunting industry, and a brand of 158 years, Winchester is committed to safe, legal and responsible firearm use. Winchester works with key groups like the National Shooting Sports Foundation on a variety of topics important to our industry, including training and education, and on specific programs such as Gun Owners Care® and Project ChildSafe®. Winchester will continue to support programs, organizations and individuals who promote hunting and shooting sports activities in a positive and responsible environment. Any use of firearms by youth participants should be done under the direct supervision of a parent, guardian or other responsible adult.

About Gun Owners Care

Gun owners care. You care about safety. You care about preventing unauthorized access to firearms. You care about bettering your community, helping those in need and conserving wildlife and wild places for generations to come. It’s time for gun owners to tell their stories, to show how they're making a difference. NSSF®, the trade association for the firearms industry, has established the Gun Owners Care® campaign to unite gun owners and the firearms industry in this common cause. Visit gunownerscare.org for more information.