EDC and FPT Announce Partnership to Enhance Strategic Cooperation Between Canada and Vietnam

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Export Development Canada (EDC) and global technology corporation, FPT, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under EDC’s Market Leaders Partnership program. This agreement underscores the commitment of both organizations to deepening trade relations and advancing cooperation in key sectors, including information and communications technology (ICT), healthcare, retail, and financial services, while promoting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Under the MOU, FPT will leverage its expertise and extensive network in Vietnam to support Canadian companies by facilitating their market entry, providing strategic connections, and exploring co-investment opportunities. FPT will assist a minimum of 20 Canadian companies in engaging with its subsidiaries over the next three years.

EDC will offer FPT access to Canadian exporter and investor networks, innovative financing solutions and help facilitate business engagements with Canadian companies. EDC will also engage in knowledge sharing of ESG best practices to support FPT’s sustainability efforts.

With a mutual dedication to advancing sustainability initiatives, both parties will engage in knowledge sharing with FPT offering access to its ESG frameworks, tailored as knowledge resources, to support the engagements with Canadian businesses. This partnership is part of EDC’s broader Indo-Pacific strategy to support Canadian businesses in expanding their international presence and engaging in high-potential markets like Vietnam. In line with the strategy, EDC will be opening its first representation in Vietnam in late November. The MOU is the culmination of ongoing engagement since 2023 between EDC and FPT and will focus on strategic areas where Canadian businesses can contribute expertise, particularly in software development, system integration, and energy efficiency for FPT’s expanding data operations.

“This partnership reflects our dedication to supporting Canadian companies as they explore and expand into international markets, particularly in Vietnam, which is one of Asia’s most dynamic economies,” said Todd Winterhalt, Senior Vice-President, International Markets and Head of Communications and Public Affairs at EDC. “FPT is a market leader with the sector access, knowledge, and connections to positively impact Canadian exporters, investors, and the overall trade ecosystem. Through this MOU, we look forward to creating new avenues for cooperation that will benefit both Canadian exporters and Vietnam’s growing ICT sector.”

“Through this partnership with Export Development Canada, we aim to connect Canadian businesses with Vietnam's vibrant and rapidly evolving market. By leveraging our technology expertise and deep industry insights, we are well positioned to assist Canadian companies in their market expansion ambitions. This collaboration aligns with FPT’s commitment to fostering sustainable growth and innovation while further strengthening the ties between Canada and Vietnam," said Phuong Nguyen, Managing Director of FPT Canada, FPT Corporation.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information about global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.