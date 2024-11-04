Southlake Specialty Insurance Company Partners with Data-Driven Risk Exchange Accelerant

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southlake Specialty Insurance Company (“Southlake”), part of the Texas-based Southlake Financial Group, which specializes in program-focused property and casualty insurance, has announced its partnership with Accelerant, a data-driven Risk Exchange.

This collaboration will allow Southlake to provide the capacity to select specialty insurance underwriters within the Risk Exchange. Southlake has an AM Best A- (Excellent) rating and Financial Size Category of VIII ($100 million-$250 million).

Yogesh Kumar, CEO of Southlake, highlighted that this initiative represents a strategic boost to Southlake's portfolio, offering a significant opportunity to drive the company's growth. "The Risk Exchange simplifies access to attractive, verified, and diversified risk portfolios while enhancing our technology platform. It enables us to demonstrate the breadth of our business capabilities and extend our reach within the diverse Risk Exchange network. Our commitment remains on building long-term, value-oriented partnerships and providing our partners with consistent underwriting capacity."

ABOUT SOUTHLAKE SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY:

Southlake Specialty Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Southlake Financial Group, operates alongside Westlake Specialty Insurance Company and Nevada General Insurance Company.

As a technology and data-driven insurance platform, Southlake provides insurance infrastructure as a service and is licensed to operate in all 50 states.

For more information about Southlake Specialty Insurance Company, please visit southlakespecialty.com.