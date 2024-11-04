Bogg® Teams Up with WinCraft by Fanatics to Launch the Ultimate Bag of Game Day

SECAUCUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bogg®, leading bags and accessories brand providing functional, durable, and stylish options, today announced an exclusive partnership with WinCraft by Fanatics, a leading provider of officially licensed hardgoods and non-apparel products. This deal marks the beginning of a strategic alliance, launching a unique collection of game day totes featuring top NFL and collegiate teams, which will be available for fans starting February 2025.

“ We’re thrilled to partner with WinCraft by Fanatics and bring fans the official bag of game day,“ said Kim Vaccarella, CEO and Founder of Bogg. "Our bags have always been about enhancing life’s moments through functionality and style and now we’re extending that to the energy and excitement of game day. With Bogg, fans can proudly carry their team spirit, while enjoying the durability and versatility our bags are known for, whether tailgating or cheering in the stands.”

The new collection will be available in three sizes: Original ($120), Baby ($90), and Bitty ($70), offering fans versatile options to fit their lifestyle. While the initial launch features a collection of 33 NFL and collegiate teams, plans are in place to expand to additional leagues and teams in the future.

“ We’re excited to bring together the Bogg and WinCraft by Fanatics brands to launch a new line of sports-inspired bags that seamlessly blend style, function and of course team spirit,” said John Killen, President of WinCraft. “ This collaboration will provide sports fans everywhere with high-quality, durable products to proudly showcase their pride and passion on game days and beyond.”

Founded in 2008 by Kim Vaccarella, Bogg has rapidly grown into a leader in the fashion and accessories industry with its iconic, washable totes that fit seamlessly into everyday life. With over four million products sold across 15,000 stores, Amazon, and its proprietary site, Bogg is on track to exceed $100M in sales this year and has reached $200M in lifetime sales.

The first collection drop launches mid-February online at boggbag.com and Fanatics.com. To pre-order, please visit https://boggbag.com/collections/fanatics.

To learn more, please visit Bogg’s website and Instagram.

About Bogg®

Bogg® is a collection of unique colorful and customizable bags and accessories that make caring for others easy. The brand was founded in 2008 with the mission to provide those who carry it all with a functional, fashionable and colorful bag that suits their needs and preferences — helping them keep it all together and spreading joy. The patented design ensures the totes won’t tip or leak - making it the perfect for your next adventure. The company has been featured across top-tier media publications such as Wall Street Journal, Inc., The Cut, Travel + Leisure, Glamour, and more. Bogg products can be purchased on boggbag.com, and nationwide at a variety of retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy, Bloomingdale’s, Dillard’s, Amazon, and more. To learn more, visit the website at boggbag.com or follow on Instagram @boggbags.

About Fanatics Commerce

Fanatics Commerce is a leading designer, manufacturer, and seller of licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods. It operates a vertically-integrated platform of digital and physical capabilities for leading sports leagues, teams, colleges, and associations globally – as well as its flagship site, www.fanatics.com.

Fanatics Commerce has a broad range of online, sports venue, and vertical apparel partnerships worldwide, including comprehensive partnerships with leading leagues, teams, colleges, and sports organizations across the world—including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, Formula 1, and Australian Football League (AFL); the Dallas Cowboys, Golden State Warriors, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea FC, and Tokyo Giants; the University of Notre Dame, University of Alabama, and University of Texas; the International Olympic Committee (IOC), England Rugby, and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).