Phoenix Police Veteran Tyler Kamp Makes Closing Arguments for Maricopa County Sheriff’s Race

“I’m a former Phoenix Police officer with over two decades of law enforcement experience. I have more than 60 awards for leadership and perseverance. I’ve built my career on a commitment to public service, leadership, and community trust. I’m running for Sheriff because we must continue the good work done by Sheriff Penzone, we cannot return to the days of Joe Arpaio. That’s why I am proud that my campaign team is the same one that ran Sheriff Penzone’s campaign in 2020, and that’s why I’m honored to be endorsed by numerous members of the law enforcement community as well as members of both political parties.

“My experience as a Shift Commander, Gang Enforcement Sergeant, and Homicide Detective taught me how to navigate tough challenges and unite teams. I’ve led law enforcement teams in 6 countries. My family relocated to Africa so I could help combat slavery and human trafficking – I rescued children from horrible situations. I’ve also led local non-profits right here in the Valley like Goodwill and Thrive.

“As Sheriff, I’ll continue Sheriff Penzone’s example of keeping politics out of the Sheriff’s office, I’ll fulfill our commitment to becoming compliant with federal court orders so that the taxpayers stop getting squeezed. I’ll prioritize recruitment of personnel, and fight the fentanyl epidemic. I’m a proud fifth-generation resident of Maricopa County and I’ll lead with integrity, accountability, and a deep commitment to serving the community that has given me so much.

“Thank you and I hope to have your vote.”