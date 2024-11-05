FPT Partners with OutSystems to Strengthen Low-Code Offerings

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT company FPT has recently entered into a three-year partnership agreement with OutSystems, a recognized leader in high-performance application development. Through this collaboration, FPT will become one of Outystems’s reseller and delivery partners in the South Korean market, offering clients accelerated time-to-market and cost-efficient software solutions.

By harnessing OutSystems' industry-leading low-code platform, FPT aims to enrich its portfolio with faster application development, prototyping, and deployment services. The partnership also unlocks opportunities to extend market reach through OutSystems' partner ecosystem. Additionally, the two companies will co-host workshops and engage in joint sales and marketing initiatives, fostering knowledge exchange and driving shared success.

By combining OutSystems’ AI-powered low-code platform with FPT's proven delivery capabilities, the collaboration will empower businesses to enhance operational efficiency, extend system functionality, and leverage customer experience. It will prioritize the development of innovative solutions, particularly generative AI-powered low-code technologies, to accelerate the digital transformation of Korean enterprises and enhance their agility and competitiveness in an increasingly dynamic market.

“With years of experience supporting both global and South Korean enterprises, FPT has developed deep insights into the unique challenges our local customers face. Through this partnership with OutSystems, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering businesses in South Korea with world-class solutions to enhance their agility, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth,” Ha Minh Tuan, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Korea, FPT Corporation pledged.

"OutSystems is excited to bring generative AI-powered low-code solutions to support the digital transformation of Korean businesses. We are confident that FPT will play an important role in advancing the low-code market, leveraging our strong partnership to achieve this goal. Together, we are committed to delivering impactful solutions that address the critical challenges faced by organizations in Korea, including IT resource shortages, budgetary constraints, and stringent timelines for digital transformation," said Head of OutSystems Korea, Changhyeon Kim.

FPT's partnership with OutSystems, established in 2019, has resulted in remarkable joint achievements. The company boasts a team of over 5,000 low-code developers, enabling it to deliver a comprehensive range of services, including the development, operation, and maintenance of software applications on low-code platforms.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information about global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.