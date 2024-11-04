Turiya Anesthesia of Citrus Valley Partners with Emanate Health Intercommunity Hospital to Provide State-of-the-Art Anesthesia Services

COVINA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turiya Anesthesia, a physician-owned anesthesia group based in Southern California, is pleased to announce its partnership with Emanate Health Intercommunity Hospital in Covina, CA. This collaboration brings Turiya Anesthesia’s dedicated, patient-centered approach to anesthesia care to the heart of the Citrus Valley community, enhancing surgical and procedural experiences for patients with high-quality, reliable anesthesia services.

As a team committed to setting new standards in anesthesia, Turiya Anesthesia focuses on a tailored approach, ensuring each patient’s comfort, safety, and efficient recovery. Led by a group of experienced physician anesthesiologists, Turiya Anesthesia is excited to partner with Emanate Health Intercommunity Hospital, known for its excellence in patient care, to provide innovative anesthesia services and support exceptional surgical outcomes.

“Our team is thrilled to join Emanate Health Intercommunity Hospital in delivering top-tier anesthesia care,” said Murlikrishna Kannan, M.D., Anesthesiologist at Turiya Anesthesia. “This partnership allows us to bring our experience, advanced practices, and commitment to patient safety to the community, helping each patient feel supported throughout their surgical journey.”

Emanate Health Intercommunity Hospital shares Turiya Anesthesia’s commitment to high standards of care and patient-centered service. The partnership is set to introduce new efficiencies, leveraging the expertise and dedication of Turiya’s anesthesiologists to ensure seamless, safe, and compassionate care from pre-operative assessments through post-operative recovery.

“With this collaboration, we are positioned to enhance anesthesia services in ways that reflect our values of innovation and clinical excellence,” stated Gurjeet Kalkat, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Emanate Health. “Turiya Anesthesia brings unique insight and specialized experience to our team, which will greatly benefit our patients.”

As Turiya Anesthesia partners with Emanate Health, both organizations look forward to the many ways this collaboration will enhance care and support positive patient outcomes.