Berry Completes Spin-Off and Merger of its Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films Business

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the merger between Berry’s Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films business (the “HHNF Business”) and Glatfelter Corporation, resulting in the creation of Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN), the largest nonwovens company in the world, with a broad platform of solutions for the specialty materials industry. Magnera will begin trading on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol “MAGN” on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Berry Chief Executive Officer Kevin Kwilinski said: “ We are excited about the completion of this transaction. With this move to optimize our portfolio, we solidify our position as a global leader of consumer-focused packaging solutions while enhancing the stability of our earnings, free cash flow and growth. We are confident that employees transferring to Magnera will benefit from the new company’s strong leadership and focused capabilities, and we are grateful for their contributions.”

Under the previously disclosed terms of the transaction, on November 4, 2024, Berry completed the separation of the HHNF Business through a spin-off of all the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary that owned the HHNF Business (“Spinco”) to our stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2024 by means of a pro rata distribution. Spinco was then merged into a wholly owned subsidiary of Magnera.

As a result of the transaction, which was structured as a Reverse Morris Trust transaction, each Berry stockholder received 0.276305 shares of Magnera with respect to each share of Berry common stock owned as of November 1, 2024 (which reflects the 1-for-13 reverse stock split effected by Magnera on November 4, 2024). In addition to their new shares of Magnera, Berry stockholders continue to hold the same number of shares of Berry they held prior to the transaction. As of the completion of the merger, Berry stockholders received 90% of the outstanding shares of Magnera on a fully-diluted basis, and current Glatfelter shareholders retained 10% of the outstanding shares of Magnera on a fully-diluted basis.

No fractional shares of Magnera common stock were issued as a result of the merger, and instead Berry stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional share.

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging solutions that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of over 40,000 global employees across more than 250 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey.

