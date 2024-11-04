Ten-8 Fire & Safety Expands Into Refuse Collection: Introducing Ten-8 Industrial

BRADENTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ten-8 Industrial is proud to announce its new role as an exclusive dealer for McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) business specializing in refuse industry solutions. This new division of parent company, Ten-8 Fire & Safety, will serve the territories of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.

Ten-8 brings 40 years of providing fire and safety sales and service, ranging from fire apparatus, ambulances, command units, ARFF, and wildland vehicles. Ten-8’s move into refuse and recycling collection vehicles was a logical next step in its evolution. Our two dedicated Refuse-only certified service centers will operate out of Villa Rica, GA, and Lakeland, FL. Additionally, they will deploy factory-trained Mobile Technicians throughout the region. Our comprehensive support team will include a robust parts solutions team dedicated to keeping fleets in service.

“We are very excited to launch our Ten-8 Industrial Division with McNeilus refuse trucks,” said Keith Chapman, President & CEO of Ten-8. “As the premium refuse trucks in the market, these products will fit perfectly into our product portfolio. With aligned mission, values, and commitment to service, the McNeilus and Ten-8 team will provide the industry’s best support for our customers.”

Today’s announcement enables McNeilus to serve emerging markets better and deepen its relationship with customers. “Ten-8 has a proven record of providing exceptional service and support, and their expansion into refuse truck parts, sales, and service aligns perfectly with our independent dealership network strategy,” said Lee Dreas, vice president and general manager of McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing. “We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Ten-8 Industrial and enhance our coverage in the Southeast, ensuring customers have access to the industry’s best equipment and support.

For more information about Ten-8 Industrial, visit Ten8Industrial.com or call 877.989.7660.

About Ten-8 Fire & Safety/Ten-8 Industrial

Ten-8 Fire & Safety and its subsidiary, Ten-8 Industrial, are the premier dealers of emergency and vocational apparatus, fire equipment, PPE services, repair & service, and parts throughout the southeastern United States. Since 1985, we have worked hard to improve our business and expand our customer base, continually investing in our personnel and facilities. Operating out of eleven service locations, we strive to deliver service excellence.

About McNeilus

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc. is a refuse and recycling collection vehicle innovator with leading advancements in electrification, intelligent products, active safety, and advanced manufacturing. Product offerings include an expansive lineup of front loaders, rear loaders, and side loaders, including EV solutions. McNeilus provides OEM parts and also partners with top equipment dealers across North America to provide best-in-class support and access to service and parts close to home. For more information, visit https://mcneilusgarbagetrucks.com/.