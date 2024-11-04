Sodexo and the James Beard Foundation® Partner to Bring Local Chefs to Campus

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sodexo Campus, a leader in college foodservice in the U.S., launches a partnership with the James Beard Foundation® (JBF) to bring local chefs and flavors to campus. Local chefs, each affiliated with the Foundation and operating restaurants near the colleges where Sodexo provides service, will visit campuses this November to kick off the partnership.

James Beard Award Semifinalist® and Fredericksburg, Va.-based Chef Joy Crump of FOODE + Mercantile will create dishes for and make appearances at George Mason University; Cincinnati-based Chef Jeff Harris of James Beard Award Nominee® Nolia Kitchen will work with the University of Cincinnati; and James Beard Award Winner® and Denver-based Chef Jennifer Jasinski of Rioja will bring her talents to the University of Denver, University of Colorado Boulder, and Colorado School of Mines.

“Sodexo Campus knows how important local flavors are to engaging campus communities," said Sodexo Campus CMO, Drew Nannis. “We’re excited to partner with the James Beard Foundation, and welcome local, award-winning chefs to create innovative dishes for our campuses. This collaboration will enhance our culinary offerings and ensure that every dish is thoughtfully crafted to resonate with the unique culture of each campus community.”

Each chef has partnered with Sodexo to create three unique dishes for their respective campus communities. These include steak breakfast bowls, roasted salmon with jerk baked beans and cornbread, con queso tacos, and pork belly ramen among other exciting new items to be served throughout the school year.

Beyond lending their culinary talents, the JBF-affiliated chefs will participate in training and development visits throughout the semester to engage with students and provide training to each campus' culinary team, ensuring the vision and integrity of the dishes are maintained.

“This brand new collaboration with Sodexo Campus is a meaningful and exciting way to bring our Good Food for Good mission to life, connecting talented local chefs with vibrant campus communities," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO, James Beard Foundation. "By bridging the gap between acclaimed restaurants and college dining, we're creating unique opportunities for culinary education and engagement that benefit both students and our affiliated chefs.”

About Sodexo Campus

Sodexo Campus goes beyond ordinary campus dining and facilities management, meeting and exceeding students’ expectations and delivering innovative solutions that enhance dining programs and benefit Sodexo’s partners. From deploying fleets of food delivery robots to fueling student athletes, Sodexo Campus is an award-winning partner to approximately 425 institutions across the U.S.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Across the U.S., the company employs over 100,000 people and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs by annually purchasing goods and services from a wide range of small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

About James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to leading chefs and the broader culinary industry towards a new standard of excellence. Our guiding principle, Good Food for Good®, informs our vision of a vibrant, equitable, and sustainable independent restaurant industry that stands as a cornerstone of American culture and drives towards a better food system. For nearly 40 years, JBF has been instrumental in recognizing, amplifying, educating, and training the individuals who shape American food culture. Today, our mission comes to life through the prestigious James Beard Awards, industry and community-focused programming, advocacy and policy initiatives, and exciting culinary events and partnerships around the country—including at our new Platform by JBF® event space in New York City. Learn more at jamesbeard.org, sign up for our emails, and follow @beardfoundation on social media.