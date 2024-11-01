Finys and Serent Capital Team Up to Boost Customer Value and Expand Capabilities

TROY, Mich. & AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finys, a leading provider of core insurance software solutions, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Serent Capital, a growth-focused private equity firm. This marks a significant milestone for Finys, positioning the company to expand its offerings and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to the evolving insurance market.

Founded in 2001, Finys has long been at the forefront of developing modern, flexible solutions that help insurance carriers streamline operations, improve efficiency, and drive innovation. Today, the Finys Suite offers end-to-end core system functionality, including policy administration, billing, claims management, and more, tailored specifically to the needs of property and casualty (P&C) insurers.

In addition to its industry-leading product suite, Finys maintains a Net Promoter Score (NPS) that is twice as high as its closest competitor, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and success.

This partnership with Serent Capital will enable Finys to accelerate its innovation, scale its operations, and continue delivering the industry-leading service its customers have come to expect. With deep expertise in the insurance and insurtech space, Serent Capital is well-positioned to help Finys continue to evolve and meet the growing demands of the market.

Kurt Diederich, CEO of Finys, shared, "We are delighted about our partnership with Serent Capital, which underscores the strength of our platform and the value we provide to our customers. As Finys continues to grow, our focus remains on delivering innovative solutions that help insurance carriers modernize and streamline their operations. Serent Capital shares our vision and values, and their support will enable us to enhance our products and services. Together, we will continue to innovate and better meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Diederich’s continued leadership and involvement will remain instrumental in shaping the company’s future direction as Finys embarks on this next phase of growth.

Kevin Frick, Partner at Serent Capital, commented, "We've been deeply impressed by Finys' strong fundamentals and their unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success. Finys has built a truly modern and comprehensive platform in the insurance technology space, and we're honored to support them as they continue to deliver exceptional value to their customers while driving innovation and growth."

By harnessing Serent’s deep insurance expertise and proven success in scaling software companies, Finys is poised to continue evolving and delivering even greater results for its customers. This partnership positions Finys to navigate the industry's unique challenges and further solidify its role as a leading provider in the insurance technology space.

About Finys

Finys delivers innovative core system solutions tailored to the needs of property and casualty insurance carriers. With a comprehensive suite of software solutions that cover policy administration, billing, claims management, and more, Finys helps insurance organizations streamline operations and achieve growth. Learn more at www.finys.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient, B2B SaaS and technology companies. From its founding, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies and provides true hands-on resources through its 25+ person Growth Team. Serent’s in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offers unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com.