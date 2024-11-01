TEKsystems Global Services Announces Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Growth with AI

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEKsystems Global Services, a global provider of technology and business solutions, announced its strategic partnership agreement with Google Cloud to help customers achieve greater agility and scalability through IP-driven services. The partnership will help businesses scale adoption of Google Cloud generative AI, applied AI and cloud solutions to foster innovation, create new efficiencies and inform decision making.

“We’re proud of our expanding partnership with Google Cloud,” said Ricardo Madan, senior vice president, TEKsystems Global Services. “Together we will help our shared customers across industries reach their goals by modernizing and digitally transforming their business with Google Cloud’s AI technologies.”

TEKsystems Global Services will continue to work closely with Google Cloud to deliver end-to-end cloud transformation services, ensuring seamless transitions and continuous optimizations. TEKsystems Global Services is also a generative AI launch partner and was one of the first partners to achieve the Contact Center AI services specialization.

“Generative AI can transform how businesses operate by streamlining complex processes, enhancing analysis and improving customer experiences,” said Colleen Kapase, vice president, channels and partner programs, Google Cloud. “Through our expanded partnership, TEKsystems Global Services will provide enterprises with the expertise to successfully plan, deploy and manage their generative AI projects, with the skillset to optimally deploy Google Cloud’s technology at scale.”

From design to implementation, TEKsystems Global Services helps customers navigate complex, multi-cloud environments within industries including retail, financial services, healthcare, public sector, telecommunication, media and entertainment and gaming. With Google Cloud services specializations, including Contact Center AI, data analytics and infrastructure, and capabilities including application modernization, applied AI and generative AI, TEKsystems Global Services offers faster solutions to drive innovation and enhance the customer experience.

For media inquiries, please contact Kara Moran.

