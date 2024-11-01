Axos Clearing Partners with Envestnet to Deliver Managed Account Solutions

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axos Clearing, a subsidiary of Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) and a leading clearing firm that combines innovative technology with personalized service, today announced a strategic partnership with Envestnet, a provider of integrated technology, data intelligence, and wealth solutions. The partnership will integrate Envestnet’s managed account solutions into Axos Clearing’s Axos Complete portal, empowering hybrid broker-dealers (BDs) and registered investment advisers (RIAs) to enhance client service and streamline operations.

"Partnering with Envestnet to integrate their managed account technology into our professional workstation allows us to provide our clients with the tools and technology they need to thrive in a fee-based advisory model," said David Crow, EVP, Head of Axos Clearing. "This is a key step as we continue developing Axos Complete, our comprehensive platform for advisory and operational solutions.”

Envestnet’s managed account technology will enable Axos Clearing clients to streamline portfolio management, automate routine tasks like rebalancing and reporting, and offer a wider range of investment options, helping advisors serve clients more effectively and scale their practices.

“This new partnership further expands the reach of our managed account solutions," said Molly Weiss, Group President of Wealth Management Platform for Envestnet. "Envestnet and Axos Clearing share a commitment to enable advisors to seamlessly meet clients where they are and address the gaps that many firms face due to a lack of comprehensive solutions. This collaboration will empower more advisors to better serve their clients and grow their practices, which is central to our mission."

As the industry continues to move toward fee-based models and investors increasingly favor advisory relationships, Axos Clearing and Envestnet’s partnership ensures that more financial professionals will have access to an industry leading wealth management platform, helping them manage client relationships more effectively and efficiently.

Axos Clearing delivers comprehensive clearing and custody solutions that cater to the evolving needs of financial institutions. Axos Clearing empowers broker-dealers, registered investment advisers (RIAs), and other financial firms with the tools they need to streamline operations, reduce costs, and optimize performance. By leveraging innovative technology, Axos provides seamless trade execution, efficient account management, and compliance tools, helping clients thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

About Axos

Axos Financial, Inc., with approximately $22.9 billion in consolidated assets as of June 30, 2024, is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products nationwide through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services), with approximately $35.7 billion of assets under custody and/or administration as of June 30, 2024, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment adviser correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX,” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information regarding Axos Bank, please visit http://www.axosbank.com.

Axos Financial, Inc. and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This material should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm.