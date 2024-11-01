TruLite Health Partners with Lee Health to Elevate Health Equity Strategy

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruLite Health, developer of the only health equity solution to remediate clinical bias, today announced a partnership with Lee Health to enhance equitable care delivery for residents of Lee County and southwestern Florida.

TruLite's innovative software, Truity™, addresses clinical bias at the point of care by driving patient-specific clinical, social and behavioral interventions that lead to improved healthcare outcomes and costs as part of an organization’s health equity strategy.

Ranked among the top 15% of hospitals in the United States by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Lee Health is on a concerted mission to advance equitable care. As part of a broader health equity strategy, the Truity software will be integrated within the system’s electronic medical record and operations.

“Our mission is to be a trusted partner in empowering healthier lives, and we seek to be a national leader when it comes to health equity,” said Lee Health Chief Equity & Inclusion Officer Selynto Anderson, Ph.D., CDM, FACHE. “Adding layers to our clinical work that support our team is a key step forward in improving the quality care and lives of our patients. This solution expands beyond the typical social determinants and broadens the lens to grow our effort.”

TruLite’s software directly integrates into an electronic health record (EHR), and it provides patient-specific actions and interventions for clinicians, care teams and patients within the workflow. This integration empowers providers to improve equity at the point of care and aligns with regulatory drivers, including CMS, Joint Commission and Food and Drug Administration.

“Lee Health will get access to the largest health equity knowledge base and recommended actions to help clinicians better understand diverse patient populations and promote transformational interventions,” said TruLite Founder and Chief Executive Officer Alan Roga, M.D. “This solution translates health equity to action, as providers will receive recommendations in real time, precisely when they need it.”

The addition of Truity also supports new accreditations in health equity for the health system. Lee Health will initially deploy with residency programs followed by organizational expansion to additional service lines.

“The residency programs are excited and eager to be at the forefront of this effort,” Anderson said. “This has been an organization-wide focus, and we are all committed to further transform our health equity efforts without political bias and do what’s right for our communities. This is a major step in building a stronger foundation for care of the future.”

About TruLite Health

With the first and only health equity solution designed to remediate clinical bias, TruLite Health is on a mission to transform disparate health outcomes nationwide. Its innovative software – Truity™ – leverages a unique health equity knowledge base and personalized recommendations to drive targeted interventions for diverse patient populations. Seamlessly integrating with EHRs, TruLite empowers providers to deliver equitable care, improve outcomes and reduce costs. More at trulitehealth.com.

About Lee Health

Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a health care leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated health care services organization, Lee Health is committed to the well-being of every individual served with a mission to care for all patient regardless of their ability to pay, focused on healthy living and community growth and improvement. Health care services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.