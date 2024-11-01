FIBRA Macquarie México Acquires Strategic Land Parcel in Guadalajara

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV: FIBRAMQ) announced it completed the acquisition of a 10-hectare land parcel in Guadalajara, for Ps. 168.0 million, excluding transaction costs and taxes. FIBRAMQ anticipates developing two Class A buildings on this parcel over time, with a total GLA of approximately 460 thousand square feet.

The shovel-ready land parcel is strategically located in the El Salto industrial corridor, a growing industrial submarket in Guadalajara’s Metropolitan Area. This region has a solid trend of sustained rental rate growth and demand from a broad range of industrial needs including logistics, e-commerce, light manufacturing and technology industries.

“We are pleased to add this strategic land parcel in Guadalajara to our diversified land bank, as we maintain momentum in our industrial growth capex program,” said Simon Hanna, FIBRA Macquarie’s chief executive officer. “This parcel complements our fully occupied portfolio of approximately 900 thousand square feet of GLA in Guadalajara. The market is experiencing low overall vacancy of below 3% and asking rents that have increased meaningfully in recent years, and we believe there will be strong demand for FIBRA Macquarie’s market-leading industrial spaces which incorporate superior sustainable building standards. One of the key distinguishing features of our development program is our measured approach of prioritizing prudent capital allocation in order to grow total returns, and we are confident that this project will contribute to our operational and financial performance in the coming years.”

With this land acquisition, FIBRA Macquarie’s total land bank for the development of industrial projects now stands at approximately 4.3 million square feet of buildable GLA.

About FIBRA Macquarie

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie’s portfolio consists of 241 industrial properties and 17 retail properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of September 30, 2024. Nine of the retail properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture. For additional information about FIBRA Macquarie, please visit www.fibramacquarie.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this document is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect to the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested, and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect to the investment.