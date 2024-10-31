CACI Awarded $226 Million Task Order to Provide Expertise to the U.S. Southern Command Operations (USSOUTHCOM)

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order valued at up to $226 million to provide expertise to the U.S. Southern Command Operations (USSOUTHCOM).

“USSOUTHCOM is a complex environment that requires proven mission, operational, and strategic expertise,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “CACI’s successful past performance delivering similar support across various DoD combatant commands positions us well to protect U.S. interests while working with strategic partners to enhance national security and protect the homeland. Our professional, technical, and theater expertise will assist USSOUTHCOM in completing priority missions and mitigate operational risk.”

For more than two decades, CACI has maintained a flexible global footprint across five geographic combatant commands and U.S. Special Operations Command. CACI has amassed deep regional knowledge on the threats, opportunities, and challenges specific to these regions – making CACI well-equipped to deliver scalable, flexible, and responsive mission support that drives efficiencies, promotes information sharing, and enhances customer and allied partner capabilities.

Under the Southern Command Operations, Planning, and Engagement Support (SCOPES) task order, issued by the General Services Administration (GSA) Assisted Acquisition Services (AAS) Defense, CACI will utilize its understanding of systems, processes, and partnerships across USSOUTHCOM to deliver flexible, efficient, and responsive solutions providing integrated services that promote, facilitate, and enhance USSOUTHCOM’s capabilities.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 24,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

