Bankrate and Curinos Supercharge Financial Institutions’ Ability to Grow Retail Deposits Efficiently

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curinos, a global data-intelligence business that brings together exclusive expertise, insights and analytics for the financial services industry, will make its data, analytics and performance measurement capabilities available through Bankrate, the #1 deposit account research resource in the U.S.

Through the combination of Curinos’ analytical data and Bankrate’s large consumer reach and marketing capabilities, financial institutions will now be able to gain access to a larger consumer audience as they grow their deposits far more efficiently.

“Curinos has a long history advising the top financial institutions in the U.S. across a variety of products, with particular emphasis on efficient deposit acquisition,” said Brandon Larson, EVP, Head of Channels Division at Curinos. “Our partnership with Bankrate gives our clients access to premium presentment and measurement, enabling them to more effectively manage their deposit growth objectives—an essential advantage as rates decline.”

“This development will give banking institutions access to high-quality data, enabling them to be more accurate and informed in their decision-making and to maintain a competitive edge in any rate environment,” said Justin Hagenburg, Head of Deposits, Investing, and Partnerships at Bankrate. “It will also give more of them access to our large and growing consumer audience and create new ways to use our platform to raise retail deposits efficiently.”

Curinos’ AI-based decisioning tools, predictive analytics and science-based platforms are powered by its unsurpassed depth of proprietary data, executive insights and top-tier optimization capabilities that help its clients hone their competitive market edge and improve their bottom line.

About Curinos

Curinos is the leading provider of data, technologies and insights that enable financial institutions to make better, and more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. Curinos brings to market a new level of industry expertise across deposits, lending, digital experience, personalization, and marketing solutions. Through access to comprehensive datasets and analytics, intelligent technologies and connected behavioral insights, Curinos is a trusted partner to the industry and leading financial institutions around the world by helping them uncover key opportunities that drive remarkable business growth. For additional information, please visit www.curinos.com.

About Bankrate

Bankrate has guided savers and spenders through the next steps of their financial journeys since 1976. Whether it's rates or information on bank accounts, mortgages, investing, credit cards, personal loans, insurance, taxes or retirement, the company offers various free resources to help consumers reach their goals. From product comparison tools to award-winning editorial content, Bankrate provides objective information and actionable next steps. Bankrate also aggregates rate information from over 4,800 institutions on more than 300 financial products, with coverage in more than 600 local markets. It’s why over 100 million people put their trust in Bankrate every year.