TEGNA Announces Multi-Year Agreement with Fubo

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that it has reached a new multi-year agreement with FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform.

Fubo subscribers now have access to live telecasts from KFAA in Dallas, with KONG in Seattle and KTVD in Denver expected to launch in the coming days. This season, KFAA will broadcast 70 or more Dallas Mavericks games, KONG will air 70 or more Seattle Kraken games and KTVD will broadcast 20 Denver Nuggets games and 20 Colorado Avalanche games.

“We’re thrilled to enhance access for viewers and fans through our partnership with Fubo,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations, TEGNA. “By leveraging Fubo’s innovative platform and our dedication to collaborating with premier NBA and NHL teams in our markets, we’re committed to ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) serves local communities across the U.S. through trustworthy journalism, engaging content, and tools that help people navigate their daily lives. Through customized marketing solutions, we help businesses grow and thrive. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches approximately 100 million people every month across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. For more information, visit TEGNA.com.