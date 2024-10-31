Richemont Selects Veritone to Power Talent Acquisition

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced that Richemont, one of the world’s leading luxury goods companies, has selected Veritone for a three-year contract to enhance its talent acquisition efforts. Leveraging Veritone Job Distribution technology, Richemont aims to streamline and optimize the recruitment process across its globally recognized portfolio of brands, including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Montblanc.

The partnership empowers Richemont to automate and centralize job postings, facilitating opportunities to reach the most relevant and qualified candidates across more than 2,000 job boards in more than 180 countries. As a certified Workday partner, Veritone’s technology will seamlessly integrate with Richemont’s applicant tracking system (ATS) enabling Richemont to efficiently manage a high volume of job listings, reduce time-to-hire and improve the overall candidate experience.

“As a job board aggregator solution, Veritone seemed like the logical choice due to their experience in the area,” said Pedro Guarita, Senior Business Consultant, Talent Acquisition and Candidate Experience Lead, Richemont. “Their solution has great flexibility, which is paramount for us at Richemont. We are looking forward to this partnership for the foreseeable future and hope to build on it.”

“We are honored to be chosen by Richemont to support their recruitment efforts with our advanced job distribution technology,” said Alex Fourlis, general manager, Veritone Hire, Veritone. “This collaboration underscores the versatility of Veritone’s talent acquisition solutions in optimizing operations across diverse industries, and we look forward to helping Richemont attract top talent to continue their legacy of luxury and excellence.”

Veritone Job Distribution allows companies to expand brand reach globally, monitor job advertising performance, drastically reduce the time it takes to post jobs and start seeing a return of quality applications. The software can be integrated within an organization’s ATS and is also available as a stand-alone application.

