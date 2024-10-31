VSS Capital Partners Completes Growth Investment in Lane Four

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VSS Capital Partners (“VSS”), a private investment firm investing in the healthcare, education, and business services industries, today announced that it has completed a growth capital investment in Lane Four Consulting (“Lane Four” or the “Company”), a consulting partner to North American growth companies that seek to optimize and scale their go-to market operations using Salesforce. Lane Four’s founder and CEO, Andrew Sinclair, maintains a majority interest in the Company. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Toronto, Lane Four’s teams help their clients optimize and scale their go-to market operations through Salesforce’s suite of integrated, cloud-based, and custom-designed solutions. In addition, Lane Four also provides managed services to help its customers improve their potential to achieve sustained revenue growth and optimize operational performance. Since its founding, the Company has worked with growth-oriented firms in the U.S. and Canada to scale their go-to-market processes using Salesforce.

“We’re thrilled to partner with VSS to further develop Lane Four’s core competencies of helping clients to deliver improved sales performance and more consistent revenue generation through digital transformation,” said Andrew Sinclair, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lane Four. “In today’s highly competitive environment, this partnership will strengthen our ability to enhance our platform, pursue strategic acquisitions, and allow our talented consulting team to continue delivering the highly customized solutions our clients have come to expect.”

Lane Four excels in executing complex multi-cloud projects for both enterprise and SMB customers in a cost-effective fashion. The Company boasts a notable roster of blue-chip customers who have entrusted their mission-critical systems and projects to its experts. Lane Four has deep experience across a variety of Salesforce products, including Sales, Service, Revenue, and Data Cloud; it is one of only a select few firms in North America to be designated as “billing certified” by Salesforce, highlighting its differentiated expertise in Salesforce’s CPQ product.

“We’re excited to support Lane Four’s next phase of growth and provide it with flexible capital resources to support strategic growth opportunities and offer its clients a broader array of solutions,” said Trent Hickman, Managing Director of VSS. “We were thoroughly impressed by Lane Four’s deep expertise in go-to-market best practices, strong record of customer and employee satisfaction, and deep bench of technical talent, including experts in Mulesoft, Revenue Cloud, and Data Cloud,” added Sai Parepally, Vice President at VSS.

VSS has extensive experience investing in and scaling specialized professional services firms, including Coretelligent, a provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services; Centroid, a leader in Oracle managed cloud and enterprise workload consulting services; and Treya Partners, a key procurement and strategic sourcing partner to private equity firms.

Equiteq served as financial advisor and Wolfson Law provided legal advice to Lane Four. Stikeman Elliott and Willkie Farr & Gallagher provided legal advice to VSS Capital Partners.

About VSS Capital Partners (www.vss.com)

Headquartered in New York, VSS is a private investment firm that invests in healthcare, business services and education companies. Since 1987, VSS has partnered with lower middle-market companies, working closely with management teams, to facilitate their next stage of potential growth. VSS provides capital for growth financings, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, and buyouts with the flexibility to invest control or non-control capital, based on the needs and objectives of each company. VSS has managed $4 billion in committed capital across 8 funds and has completed over 100 platform investments and over 600 add-on acquisitions.

About Lane Four Consulting (https://lanefour.com)

Lane Four is a Salesforce consulting firm helping high-growth firms with go-to-market technology strategy. Trusted by over 100 high-growth companies and enterprise organizations alike, Lane Four combines cutting-edge technology with deep expertise in Revenue Operations best practices to enhance go-to-market efficiency and maximize sales outcomes.