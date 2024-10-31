A Place for Mom 2024 State of Caregiving Report Reveals Rising Caregiving Crisis for Families Caring for Aging Parents in America

A Place for Mom's #BecauseWeCare campaign aims to spark a national conversation about the importance of caregiving for aging loved ones in America by sharing personal stories from families and employees who are passionate about their work in the senior care industry.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Place for Mom (APFM), the leading online caregiver platform that helps enable families to make confident senior care decisions for their loved ones, today released its 2024 State of Caregiving Report. The report highlights important findings about U.S. family caregiver challenges and emphasizes the need to raise awareness of the increased and urgent need for support and resources.

“We are living in unprecedented times, where over the next six years there will be 100 million more 80+-year-olds with a higher acuity of care needed than before,” said Tatyana Zlotsky, CEO at A Place for Mom. “Caregivers of aging loved ones are an underrepresented group that need our help. This year’s State of Caregiving report, which surveyed over 1,000 unpaid caregivers of older loved ones, showed nearly eight out of 10 people (79%) were not fully prepared to take on the role of caregiver, and 72% reported feeling more overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed from the demands of caring for seniors.”

Highlights from the Responses of Unpaid Caregivers of Senior Loved Ones Surveyed in the 2024 State of Caregiving Report:*

An Emotional and Financial Toll

Most caregivers (72%) report feeling more overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed after taking on the responsibility of caring for aging loved ones

Seventy-two percent of caregivers experience financial strain due to caring for aging loved ones

Among those who were employed before taking on this role, 65% report having less time for work or have had to quit their jobs entirely

A Balancing Act

Nearly eight out of 10 (79%) were not fully prepared to take on the role of caregiver for their aging loved ones

Almost half (43%) are part of the “sandwich generation,” facing the double challenge of caring for senior loved ones while also managing the needs of their children or grandchildren

Day-to-Day Challenges

Caregiving is typically a long-term commitment, with 75% of caregivers providing support for more than one year; on average, they provide care for 2.5 years

Most caregivers help their loved ones on a daily basis, dedicating an average of 22 hours to their duties each week

Caregivers who work full-time have to balance their careers and caregiving and still spend an average of 20 hours per week as a caregiver outside of their jobs

Seventy-seven percent have family and/or friends involved in caring for their aging loved ones, but 74% report disagreements on care decisions

Sixty-seven percent say they are either not receiving enough help or are receiving no help at all from friends and family

A Need for Support

More than half (55%) of caregivers lack full confidence in the care they provide

Nearly half (47%) need help from a professional caregiver (at home or in a senior living community), but only 15% currently receive this support

Eighty-six percent of caregivers say they are concerned about their loved one’s loneliness

Seventy-two percent of caregivers find aspects of caregiving and future care planning difficult to navigate, while one-third (33%) find it hard to discuss alternative care options with their aging loved ones

“A Place for Mom offers invaluable assistance to family caregivers, guiding them through the complexities of finding the right senior care,” said Margaret Cabell, Chief Community Relations Officer at A Place for Mom. “With a wealth of resources and personalized support, our advisors help caregivers understand the diverse choices available, ensuring that loved ones receive the compassionate and suitable care they deserve.”

#BecauseWeCare

November is National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM), and A Place for Mom is focused on recognizing the more than 41 million unpaid caregivers to seniors by launching a powerful #BecauseWeCare campaign. The campaign aims to spark a national conversation about the importance of caregiving for aging loved ones in America by sharing personal stories from families and employees who are passionate about their work in the senior care industry.

“Our #BecauseWeCare campaign aims to raise awareness of this important topic, destigmatize the challenges, and remind all caregivers that they don’t have to do it alone,” added Zlotsky.

A Place for Mom offers free caregiver resources and support, including tips, tools, and information to guide family caregivers through their senior care journey. With a vast network that includes 18,000 senior living communities and home care providers, and more than 500 advisors, A Place for Mom can help match each family with the right solutions based on their unique needs. For more information, please visit aplaceformom.com.

*A Place for Mom commissioned a nationwide online survey conducted by Morning Light Strategy from September 26 – October 7, 2024. Over 1,000 unpaid caregivers of older loved ones across the United States participated in the survey, providing valuable insights into the difficulties faced by family caregivers.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is the leading online caregiver platform connecting families searching for senior care with a team of experienced local advisors providing insight-driven, personalized solutions. As the nation’s leading senior advisory service, A Place for Mom’s mission is to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions for their loved ones. With hundreds of senior living experts nationwide, A Place for Mom helps hundreds of thousands of families every year navigate the complexities of finding the right senior living solution for their loved ones across home care, independent living, memory care, assisted living, and more. A Place for Mom’s service is provided at no cost to families because it is paid for by the senior living communities and home care providers in its network. For more information, please visit aplaceformom.com.