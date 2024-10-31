ELMCRx Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Peek, Enhancing Rx Management Capabilities

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ELMCRx Solutions ("ELMCRx"), a leading pharmacy benefit management (PBM) solutions provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Peek Healthcare Technologies Inc. (“Peek”). Peek’s prescription marketplace offers patients a full view of prescription costs, inclusive of their insurance, cash discount cards, and copay offset programs. This partnership represents one of the strategic steps in ELMCRx's initiative to create a comprehensive suite of solutions aimed at maximizing the value employers derive from their Rx spending. ELMCRx has consistently sought innovative partners to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of prescription drug management.

The current landscape in pharmacy benefit management is marked by fragmentation that impacts all stakeholders—from healthcare providers to consumers—often leading to confusing and inefficient management of prescription costs. Healthcare providers must frequently navigate multiple systems to track prescription pricing and benefits, complicating what should be a straightforward process. ELMCRx’s strategic partnership with Peek is set to change this.

"Forming this partnership with Peek aligns with our goals of helping reshape the PBM space by introducing more effective cost management solutions," said Richard Fleder, CEO of ELMCRx. "Working with Peek will help set a new bar for savings and efficiency in non-specialty prescription drugs."

Peek’s cutting-edge marketplace expands ELMCRx’s suite of cost containment solutions as it moves toward becoming a holistic provider of innovative PBM services.

Michael Navin, Peek Founder and CEO, remarked, "This collaboration enables us to extend the reach of our prescription shopping marketplace, providing meaningful savings to a wider audience through ELMCRx’s network."

Mary Ann Carlisle, CRO and COO of ELMCRx, also highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership: "Peek’s user-friendly platform offers our customers additional savings opportunities. It reinforces our commitment to helping members and plan sponsors get the best price for their medications at thousands of retail pharmacies across the U.S."

About ELMCRx Solutions

ELMCRx Solutions (“ELMCRx”) is a PBM services company with a technology-based focus on clinical management and prescription drug management. Protecting patients clinically and protecting businesses financially through a suite of PBM solutions, ELMCRx provides industry-leading prescription drug cost containment, clinical services, and member engagement. The company was founded by Richard Fleder and Mary Ann Carlisle, who together bring many years of industry experience. For more information, visit elmcrx.com.

About Peek

Peek is reimagining access through innovation, technology, connectivity, and partnership. Peek offers a comprehensive and unique suite of solutions to help clients improve access and affordability for prescription drugs. Specifically, the Peek Prescription Marketplace is a game-changing prescription shopping solution that saves clients significantly on their drug spend by aggregating multiple cash discount programs and integrating insurance and copay offset programs to provide a complete view of a member’s personalized cost options. For more information, visit peekmeds.com and follow Peek on LinkedIn.