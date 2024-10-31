MetLife Pet Joins with the Human Animal Bond Research Institute to Champion the Human-Animal Bond

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) and MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC (“MetLife Pet”), one of the world’s leading financial services companies, today announced a collaboration to advance their shared goal of strengthening the human-animal bond through research, education and advocacy.

“At MetLife Pet Insurance, we are focused on ensuring all pet parents’ have access to veterinary resources so they can confidently care for their pets and that our four-legged family members receive the care they need,” said Brian Jorgensen, CEO of MetLife Pet Insurance. “We are committed to protecting and supporting the relationship between people and their pets, which is in complete alignment with the mission of the Human Animal Bond Research Institute.”

Scientific research demonstrates that having pets in our lives can lead to better physical and mental health for people of all ages. Importantly, the more pet owners learn about scientific research on the benefits of the human-animal bond, the more likely they are to take positive action including better pet care and more regular veterinary visits.

MetLife Pet will join with HABRI to fund impactful research that documents the positive benefits of companion animals for human health and advocate for policy solutions that support pet owners and help increase access to veterinary care.

“MetLife Pet Insurance not only recognizes the importance of the pets in our lives, they are also working to preserve the bond for countless families around the country,” said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI. “By collaborating with HABRI, MetLife Pet Insurance is taking their support for the human-animal bond to the next level by working together to create a more pet-friendly society.”

About MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC

Pet Insurance offered by MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC is issued by Metropolitan General Insurance Company, a Rhode Island insurance company headquartered at 700 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. Availability is subject to regulatory approval. Coverage subject to restrictions, exclusions and limitations and application is subject to underwriting. See policy or contact MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC (“MetLife Pet”) for details. MetLife Pet is the policy administrator. It may operate under an alternate or fictitious name in certain jurisdictions, including MetLife Pet Insurance Services LLC (New York and Minnesota) and MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions Agency LLC (Illinois).

MetLife Pet is a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org