Cognyte Customer in EMEA Safeguards National Interests with $20-plus Million Agreement

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced a one-year support agreement valued at over $20 million with a longstanding customer in the Europe-Middle East-Africa (EMEA) region.

The national security agency is tasked with safeguarding national interests and assets and ensuring the safety of citizens. As threats evolve, bad actors and criminal networks grow more sophisticated, and advanced solutions are needed to keep up with rapidly growing data volumes and increasing operational demands.

Cognyte’s investigative analytics solution has been integral to the customer’s security initiatives for many years. As a national security agency, this long-term customer counts on Cognyte’s advanced capabilities to strengthen public safety and anti-terror initiatives. The new agreement is designed to keep the agency at the forefront of innovation and meet growing data demands today, while providing the scalability needed to tackle future challenges. The agreement includes comprehensive software support services and ongoing updates, strengthening the agency’s capabilities and operational effectiveness.

Gil Cohen, Chief Product Officer at Cognyte, commented, “Cognyte’s solution delivers market-leading advantages in both investigative effectiveness and operational efficiency. These capabilities empower our customers to swiftly identify and neutralize potential threats, ensuring public safety. This proven solution continues to play a critical role in supporting national security efforts, while adapting to evolving challenges in diverse environments.”

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “views,” and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the impact and contributions of the slate of director nominees Cognyte has nominated, the projected growth of Cognyte’s business, and Cognyte’s ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte’s filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 9, 2024, as amended on April 19, 2024 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.