ThisRock Inc. Named Approved EcoVadis Training Partner

HAMILTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThisRock Inc. announced today that it has been named a Approved Training Partner by EcoVadis, the leading provider of globally trusted business sustainability ratings. Approved Training Partners are formally equipped to help businesses complete sustainability assessments, review scores, and improve Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement practices.

Approved Training Partners are carefully selected based on their experience and expertise and must complete rigorous training on EcoVadis’ methodology and assessment process through EcoVadis Academy. To qualify, partners must demonstrate a deep understanding of local environmental, ethical and human rights regulations and issues, and have completed the EcoVadis assessment for their own business.

“We are thrilled to be named an Approved EcoVadis Training Partner. At ThisRock, our mission is to help businesses make real, measurable progress in their sustainability journey. By becoming an Approved Training Partner, we are better equipped to guide our clients through the EcoVadis assessment process, ensuring they not only meet the growing demand for transparency and ethical practices but also thrive as leaders in sustainable business. This designation reaffirms our commitment to driving positive change across industries.”

– Lindsay Hampson, President, ThisRock Inc.

As a Approved Training Partner, ThisRock Inc. has been trained and approved to:

Educate and support suppliers in understanding the EcoVadis methodology and support with assessment completion.

Provide consultancy services for suppliers to understand their scorecard and Corrective Action Plan, and support with implementing improvements and wider supply chain sustainability practices.

Help buyers understand how the EcoVadis assessment can benefit their business and supply chain.

EcoVadis is the global standard for supply chain sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. More than 100,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

Learn more at EcoVadis.com and ThisRockESG.com.

About ThisRock Inc.

ThisRock Inc. is a North American-based ESG and sustainability consulting firm, serving dozens of companies across various industries to enhance their sustainability performance and meet the growing demands of customers, investors, bankers and employees. In addition to consulting, ThisRock offers monthly support packages, and workshops and keynote speaking engagements on sustainability and ESG topics. Specializing in EcoVadis assessments, sustainability strategy, and ESG reporting, ThisRock is committed to driving positive impact right here on Earth. While some plan to retire on Mars, we’re betting on this rock. For more information, visit ThisRockESG.com.