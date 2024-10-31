ECS Wins $528M CISA CDM Data Services Task Order

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, an IT systems integrator focused on data and AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation solutions, and an ASGN (NYSE: ASGM) brand, has been named the prime contractor on a six-year, $528M task order with the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program Office.

Under the CDM Data Services task order, ECS is tasked with designing, developing, and delivering a solution that will standardize the integration of cybersecurity data coming from separate CDM platforms residing across dozens of Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies.

The CDM program delivers cyber situational awareness data to federal civilian agencies and summarizes risk exposure across the federal government. By providing unprecedented visibility into cybersecurity data at scale, it improves how incident responders find and remediate threats and vulnerabilities.

To deliver its new data integration solution, ECS will provide CISA’s CDM Program Office with solution engineering, testing, cybersecurity, operations and maintenance, program management, data governance, and training expertise and services.

“ECS is passionate about the CDM mission,” said ECS President John Heneghan. “Over the past five years, we’ve been providing CDM with a modern, effective cyber dashboard. Now we’re thrilled to meet the new challenges posed under Data Services, to not only support the cyber dashboard but also modernize the data integration layer. Real-time access to high-quality data is the best defense against our adversaries, and it’s an honor to continue working with CISA to make operational visibility a reality.”

“This award is the first significant milestone in CISA’s set of next generation CDM contracts and will position the program and the agency to continue our mission of maturing federal network cybersecurity for years to come,” said CISA CDM Program Manager Matthew House. “We are particularly excited that this solution provides modularity, giving our customers unprecedented flexibilities in how their CDM solutions feed the dashboard, while driving standardization that will realize significant cost savings for the program — almost immediately.”

"The CDM Data Services solution for data collection, normalization, and visualization will yield an even higher quality CDM solution and better visibility into data that informs critical cyber operations," said ECS Senior Vice President of Justice and Homeland Solutions Greg Adams.

About ECS

ECS, part of ASGN’s Federal Government Segment, is a leading technology systems integrator. The company is dedicated to helping customers across the U.S. public sector, including defense and intelligence organizations, securely achieve their critical missions. With a focus on integration excellence, ECS leverages advanced AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT operations solutions to help customers solve complex challenges at scale. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cybersecurity, AI/ML, and cloud providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has nearly 4,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operating performance. All statements in this news release, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results might differ materially. For a full list of risks and discussion of forward-looking statements, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

NOTE: Research reported in this press release was supported by the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under Award Number 47QFRA24F0012. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.