eTakeoff Announces Availability of Cutting-Edge AI Takeoff Solution

LAFAYETTE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eTakeoff, a leading provider in takeoff software for construction estimating, today announced seamless integration between eTakeoff Dimension, the industry veteran’s flagship product, and Togal.AI, the number one AI-powered, cloud-based pre-construction software on the market.

eTakeoff Dimension is an award-winning complete electronic viewer and PDF takeoff solution that has been trusted by top estimators across all construction disciplines for more than 20 years. The integration with Togal.AI automates the estimating process as Togal.AI’s proprietary AI algorithms use AIA measurement standards to automatically detect, label, and measure project spaces in seconds, achieving +98% accuracy on floor plans. This enables estimators to analyze architectural floor plans in minutes instead of weeks.

“At eTakeoff, we’ve always been committed to utilizing the latest technologies to help estimators deliver faster and more accurate takeoffs,” said Curtis Peltz, CEO of eTakeoff. “We’ve been at the forefront of takeoff technology from our first electronic takeoff solution to our most recent AI innovations. Our partnership with Togal.AI strengthens this commitment, delivering next-generation speed and accuracy to construction estimating.”

Togal.AI allows estimators to easily gather area, length, and count measurements for architectural floor plans, including:

Togal.AI can find the total area of a room or multiple rooms with just a few clicks.

eTakeoff Dimension uses Togal.AI’s length measurements to quickly take off individual wall segments, all interior or exterior walls, or even entire footprints.

Togal.AI’s count capabilities allow estimators to view a list of all recognized objects on the floor plan, which can be counted with a single click. Total counts of everything from doors to sinks to toilets and other objects can be generated almost instantly.

“Takeoffs can drain time and energy and impact a firm’s bottom line. We created Togal.AI to simplify this process and help estimators win more bids and grow their business,” said Patrick E. Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Togal.AI. “Togal.AI not only drastically reduces the time spent on estimating, but it eliminates the chaos of spreadsheets and manual errors while increasing a company’s capacity to bid and win on up to five times more projects. Our partnership with eTakeoff enables us to deliver this cutting-edge AI technology to more estimators, revolutionizing digital takeoff in the industry.”

An early pioneer in the electronic takeoff software space, eTakeoff has long championed seamless integrations with best-in-class industry solutions to further streamline and automate the estimating process.

Togal.AI is available now as an add-on solution for new and existing eTakeoff Dimension customers. To learn more, visit eTakeoff.com.

About eTakeoff

eTakeoff is an industry leader in electronic Quantity Takeoff, delivering award-winning software with sophisticated Assembly capabilities that is powerful, versatile, and easy to use. Thousands of contractors in every construction trade use eTakeoff to deliver more accurate estimates while boosting their productivity by as much as 15 times over paper takeoff. Learn more at eTakeoff.com.

About Togal.AI

Based in Miami, Florida, Togal.AI is one of the fastest-growing construction technology companies with thousands of users from some of the world’s largest contractors. Togal won AGC’s Innovation of the year in 2023, won The Big 5 Global Construction Pitch Competition in Dubai, and won Miami’s eMergeAmericas Startup competition judged by Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary. The company was featured on the EntrepreneurTV show Elevator Pitch, was named a top startup to watch in 2023 by the South Florida Business Journal, and has made BuiltWorlds’ Pre-Construction 50 List three years in a row- a list which names the hottest construction-tech companies in the world.