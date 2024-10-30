Obramax Enhances Efficiency With RELEX Solutions in New Distribution Center in Brazil

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obramax, a building materials wholesaler in Brazil announced an expansion of their partnership with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions. The company is a member of the Adeo group—the world’s third-largest building materials retailer and the leading entity in both Europe and Brazil. Since September 2023, RELEX has supported Obramax's 6 stores, and now they will extend this support to their new distribution center (DC).

This expansion will integrate advanced DC replenishment capabilities, including forecasting and supply chain optimization, from RELEX. By implementing advanced forecasting techniques, Obramax will be able to accurately predict demand and optimize replenishment processes, ensuring the products are available at the right place and time. Additionally, utilizing a Digital Twin model to manage and optimize the entire supply chain from the DC to the stores will improve overall efficiency and reduce manual planning efforts.

This enhancement aims to drive efficiency as Obramax adds additional inbound flows to their supply chain network. Starting in April 2025, part of their products will be delivered to their distribution center before being distributed to stores. In the new model, RELEX enables seamless management of both store and distribution center inventory, ensuring timely distribution to each store based on demand and other factors. This integrated approach optimizes inventory levels, reduces stock-outs, and increases overall operational efficiency.

"RELEX has been instrumental in our journey so far, and we anticipate that expanding our use of their capabilities will undoubtedly accelerate our growth," said Henrique Ruas Vieira de Paiva, Supply Chain Director at Obramax. "The seamless integration and robust functionality of the RELEX platform align perfectly with our strategy to enhance our distribution model and better serve our customers."

"We are delighted with the successful partnership we have with Obramax," said Carlos Victoria, Senior Vice President for the Americas at RELEX Solutions. “Their trust in our platform's capabilities and the positive impact we’ve already seen underscores the value of our solutions in driving operational excellence and growth for our customers. We look forward to supporting Obramax as they embark on this exciting new phase of their supply chain transformation."

Logic Information Systems Inc., a key RELEX partner, will implement the solution at the DC.

The project is scheduled to begin in November 2024, with completion expected by February 2025. This initiative represents a significant step forward in Obramax's ongoing efforts to optimize their supply chain and enhance service delivery in Brazil.

About Obramax

Obramax is part of Adeo Group and began operating in Brazil in 2018. The brand is the country's first building materials wholesaler open to everyone and already has 6 physical stores, more than 16,000 products and is expanding nationwide. The company is also present in France, Italy, Poland and Spain, where it goes by the names Bricoman, Obramat and Tecnomat.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/