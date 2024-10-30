Standard Solar and Lehigh University Partner to Complete 3.1 MW On-Campus Solar Array

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Underscoring its dedication to helping institutions reduce their carbon footprints and achieve sustainability goals, Standard Solar today announced the completion of a 3.1 megawatt (MW-DC) solar project on Lehigh University’s (Lehigh) Goodman Campus in Pennsylvania. The installation marks a significant milestone in the university’s efforts to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2040.

Acquired by Standard Solar after being initially developed by EDF Renewables, the project was constructed and completed in collaboration with EDF Renewables as the EPC provider. Standard Solar is the project’s long-term owner and operator.

The system is estimated to generate approximately 5,108 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy each year, supplying more than 100% of the Goodman Campus’s electrical power needs and offsetting 8% of the university’s total grid electricity consumption. Goodman Campus includes most of the university’s athletic and event facilities and is used by students, staff, faculty and the community.

“As someone who grew up in the area, it’s gratifying to support Lehigh in its mission to become a sustainability model in higher education,” said Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. “This solar installation not only delivers clean energy to the campus but also plays a critical role in advancing the university’s ambitious carbon neutrality goals. The project showcases the power of collaboration in driving real progress toward a more sustainable future.”

“This solar installation is a critical step in our Pathway to Zero as outlined in our Climate Action Strategy,” said Joseph J. Helble, Lehigh’s President. “By investing in on-site renewable energy, we are not only reducing emissions but also providing valuable learning opportunities for our students."

The single-axis tracker array near the university’s athletic fields will also offer hands-on research and learning opportunities for Lehigh students, underscoring the institution’s commitment to fostering sustainability leaders. Through a solar dashboard, students, faculty and the public can track real-time energy production and analyze the system’s performance, reinforcing Lehigh’s dedication to transparency and education in sustainability.

“This project is about more than energy production—it’s about educating the next generation of leaders who will create solutions for a sustainable future,” said Audrey McSain, Lehigh University’s Sustainability Director. “By integrating this project into our campus operations and curriculum, we are preparing our students to be future-makers who will address the climate challenges we face today and in the future.”

“EDF Renewables is proud to partner with Standard Solar on another successful solar installation, and support Lehigh’s commitment to sustainability,” stated Myles Burnsed, Vice President, Strategic Development, Distribution-Scale Power at EDF Renewables. “Our expertise in designing, developing and constructing customized energy solutions for corporations and institutions has been a cornerstone of our service to customers for over a decade. This collective expertise reinforces our dedication to creating tailored solutions that meet the evolving and unique needs of our partners.”

Lehigh is the sole off-taker of the energy produced through a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Standard Solar. The installation also features an aesthetically designed landscape surrounding the array, integrating it into the broader campus environment and preserving the area’s natural beauty.

This project adds to Standard Solar’s growing portfolio of solar projects in Pennsylvania and underscores the company’s commitment to delivering renewable energy solutions for educational institutions. Within its 500 MW portfolio, more than 50 MW are dedicated specifically to serving academic institutions, including both K-12 schools and higher education establishments.

About Lehigh University

Located in Pennsylvania's beautiful Lehigh Valley, Lehigh University is one of the nation's most distinguished private research universities. Through academic rigor, an entrepreneurial mindset and collaborative opportunities we challenge our students to become the leaders of the future. www.lehigh.edu.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar and solar + storage to businesses and institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 20 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in developing, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 350 megawatts of solar across the United States. Based in Rockville, Maryland, Standard Solar is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and on X: @StandardSolar.

For project acquisition and development inquiries, contact Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development, at 443-350-1776, eric.partyka@standardsolar.com and on LinkedIn.