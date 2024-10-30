NRGYSVR Joins National Association of Energy Service Companies, Deepening Commitment to Energy Services Industry

SEVERNA PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRGYSVR, a leading national turnkey renewables contractor, announces it has joined the premier association for energy service companies (ESCOs), the National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO), further strengthening NRGYSVR’s commitment to advancing in the energy services industry, particularly through renewables and distributed energy.

With expertise in the design, integration, and development of commercial & industrial (C&I) and utility-scale renewable energy projects, NRGYSVR serves as a valuable partner to ESCOs. The company specializes in large-scale renewable integration, offering solutions across the spectrum of solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS), wind, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, transformers, and related products and services necessary for the grid transformation.

"By joining NAESCO, we are deepening our focus on providing cutting-edge energy generation solutions to ESCOs," said David Hamilton, Managing Owner of NRGYSVR. "Our membership underscores our dedication to advancing energy and building infrastructure through innovative renewables and distributed energy applications.”

NAESCO is the leading advocacy and accreditation organization for energy service companies, dedicated to modernizing America’s building infrastructure. It supports the industry by advocating for favorable policies, offering accreditation, and providing educational opportunities. As a member, NRGYSVR will collaborate with industry leaders to drive innovation and shape the future of energy services.

NRGYSVR has approached the energy transition, with origins dating back 300 years to whale oil street-lighting lamps, by embracing electrification powered and managed through sustainable renewable energies. The company values the long-range goals of safety and sustainability coupled with science-based standards, such as those being developed through UL (Underwriters Laboratories) and NREL (National Renewable Energy Laboratory), and believes these goals and standards provide the best path forward.

NRGYSVR will exhibit alongside partner organization Hunt Consulting at NAESCO’s Annual R3 (Renovate, Retrofit, and Reduce) Conference & Innovation Expo, November 4th - 6th, 2024 (booth #121), to network and showcase solutions to the NAESCO community.

For more information about NRGYSVR and its services, contact David Hamilton at david@nrgysvr.com or visit www.nrgysvr.com.

About NRGYSVR

NRGYSVR is a national leader in the development, design, and integration of renewable energy projects. The company specializes in turnkey solutions for C&I and utility-scale projects, with expertise in solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS), wind, and electric vehicle (EV) charging. NRGYSVR drives project success and ensures high-quality, cost-effective deliverables, addressing challenges and streamlining processes to provide seamless, end-to-end solutions.

About the National Association of Energy Service Companies

The National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO) is the leading advocacy and accreditation organization for Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) and is dedicated to modernizing America's building infrastructure. NAESCO unites the energy services industry by promoting favorable government policies, sponsoring a rigorous accreditation program, and providing professional training and education. NAESCO champions the interests of ESCOs across the nation. Learn more about NAESCO, its members, membership benefits, and the accreditation process at www.naesco.org, and follow NAESCO on Twitter (@NaescoNews) and LinkedIn (@naesco).