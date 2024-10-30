Compucom Drives Innovation, Insights, with New AI-Powered Full Lifecycle Observability Framework

Compucom launched its new engine that powers its services centered on Full Lifecycle Observability (FLO), a groundbreaking approach designed to transform IT operations and decision-making across enterprise IT environments.

FORT MILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compucom, a global leader in sourcing, integrating and supporting enterprise IT needs, today unveiled its new engine that powers its services centered on Full Lifecycle Observability (FLO), a groundbreaking approach designed to transform IT operations and decision-making across enterprise IT environments. This will enhance services, optimize outcomes, improve digital experiences, and align IT strategies with business objectives through advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) plus machine learning automation.

Having one view of the entire IT lifecycle is essential for maintaining the health and performance of complex corporate systems. By harnessing the power of the FLO Framework from Compucom, organizations can proactively identify and resolve issues, ensure seamless operations, and deliver superior user experiences.

Empowering IT Decisions

Compucom's FLO framework is composed of a technology stack that provides AI-generated insights and recommendations visualized via a dashboard. This provides real-time visibility to all IT and business leaders through a variety of metrics that matter most to their business. These insights and recommendations are then leveraged by Compucom experts to enable proactive, data-driven decisions that start with technology acquisition through disposition that lead to positive business outcomes, for example, improved accuracy of asset intelligence, a more compliant environment, an improved digital workplace experience, and more.

There are three key components to Compucom’s FLO framework:

Power of Choice: Customers have the power to choose the underlying tools that best meet their demands, budgets and outcomes.

Customers have the power to choose the underlying tools that best meet their demands, budgets and outcomes. Flexibility: Customers can leverage their own tools or opt to incorporate the tool stack brought by Compucom or use a combination.

Customers can leverage their own tools or opt to incorporate the tool stack brought by Compucom or use a combination. Customization: The FLO Framework offers a degree of customization of output, which may not be possible in other platforms that are governed by strict tool partnerships.

“We are setting a new standard in how IT operations drive business success,” said Mike Flanagan, CIO/CTO, of Compucom. “We’re not just breaking down silos, we are integrating the information from those silos into a cohesive strategy. Our Full Lifecycle Observability engine is not just about enhancing IT infrastructure; it is a data-driven solution from sourcing technology through its entire lifecycle and support services that empowers our customers to achieve their strategic objectives with data-driven precision and efficiency.”

Enhancing User Experience and Operational Efficiency

At the heart of the framework is the commitment to improve digital employee experiences while optimizing IT infrastructure. The framework includes a customer dashboard dubbed FLO-Dash that provides a holistic view of the entire IT infrastructure. This dashboard provides a singular site where CIOs, IT leads, and other key leaders can monitor and track device health, self-resolution of IT issues, modern procurement-to-delivery processes for technology and services, and advanced analytics that align IT with business outcomes.

“By integrating Full Lifecycle Observability into our services, we can offer unprecedented visibility and control to our clients, driving continuous improvement and greater productivity,” explained Flanagan. “Our approach is designed to align IT service outcomes directly with business goals, ensuring that technology serves as a catalyst for growth and innovation.”

Driving improvements, lowering costs

Compucom has leveraged its FLO engine within its own systems and already has experienced an increase from 75% to 96% compliant devices after administering security patches. In addition, the company’s asset intelligence accuracy is now 98% - ensuring the company knows where assets are, how they are used and when they may need upgrading. The company estimates it can save customers 10% in device procurement costs, reduce workplace and software tickets by 20%, ramp up employee productivity and reduce outages and device downtime.

“The FLO Framework is all about the intelligent use of data to effectively and efficiently manage the IT environment with data-driven, informed decisions,” Flanagan continued. “When IT is your business, the more you FLO, the more you’ll know about how your IT is running.”