ATSG Partners with Purdue Global on Employee Education Benefit

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purdue Global, Purdue’s online university for working adults, has signed an educational alliance agreement with Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG), the leading provider of medium wide-body freighter aircraft leasing, contracted air transportation, and related services, to make higher education more accessible to its employees while advancing its workforce readiness initiatives.

Under the terms of the agreement, ATSG employees and immediate family members enjoy a 20 percent reduction in tuition rates for all undergraduate programs and certificates, and a 14 percent reduction for all graduate programs, graduate certificates and the Doctor of Education (EdD) in Leadership and Innovation.

In addition to the tuition reductions provided under the agreement, ATSG employees and family members may accelerate their progress toward a degree by receiving credit for prior learning, training, military service and work/life experiences. Aviation mechanics with FAA Airframe and Powerplant certifications can qualify for up to 77 transfer credits toward an undergraduate degree, while those who hold only the "A" or "P" certifications can receive up to 57 or 52 transfer credits respectively.

“ We are thrilled to offer this fantastic opportunity for our workforce to advance their careers by earning degrees and certificates conveniently and affordably,” said Mike Berger, chief executive officer of ATSG. “ This agreement further underscores our commitment to enhancing workforce readiness and lifelong learning, particularly in the aviation industry.”

With an online format tailored for working adults, Purdue Global offers a fully personalized, world-class education in dozens of associates, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. Purdue Global also offers reduced tuition rates for active duty and veterans, as well as their spouses.

“ We are excited to work with ATSG in providing education benefits and programs to their employees and families,” said Sara Sander, dean and vice president of Purdue Global’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “ We know employers are looking for ways to provide education opportunities to build and equip a highly trained workforce, as well as help employees earn a degree and advance in their careers.”

About Purdue Global

Purdue Global is Purdue’s online university for working adults who have life experience and often some college credits. It offers flexible paths for students to earn an associate, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree, based on their work experience, military service and previous college credits, no matter where they are in their life journey. Purdue Global is a nonprofit, public university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and backed by Purdue University. For more information, visit https://www.purdueglobal.edu.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

Air Transport Services Group is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and soon, Airbus A330 converted freighters. ATSG's unique Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity draws upon a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, and passenger ACMI and charter services. Complementary services from ATSG's other subsidiaries allow the integration of aircraft maintenance, airport ground services, and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries comprise ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.