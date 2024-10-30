Granite Announces $42 Million P-928 Relay Ground Station Project in Guam

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced an approximately $42 million design-build contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) for a sitework and infrastructure project related to the Relay Ground Station-Asia (RGS-A) program at Naval Base Guam. Project funding is to come from federal sources and was included in Granite’s third-quarter backlog.

The project scope involves constructing four structures, multiple concrete foundations, and radar dome structures in support of the governments RGS-A program for the US space force. The RGS-A program is part of the U.S. Space Force's mission to update existing missile warning and missile defense systems with the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) system.

“The project offers a chance to work with a strong existing client and build a strategic relationship for future projects within the planned Guam Missile Defense System,” said Curt Haldeman, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations.

Design began in September 2024, with construction expected to start January 2025 and be completed in August 2026.

