Spruce by H&R Block Expands Partnership with Atomic, Launching PayLink Switch

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atomic, the leader in payroll connectivity, is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with Spruce built by H&R Block. Spruce is the first to go live with Atomic's latest solution, PayLink Switch, furthering its mission to help people be better with their money.

Spruce focuses on helping consumers improve their financial lives by designing experiences that empower them to improve their financial well-being. Recognizing that people often feel overwhelmed by the various aspects of financial management, Spruce aims to bring these elements together in one place to simplify the process. One crucial element of this journey is managing how people pay for things. The integration of PayLink Switch alongside Atomic's Deposit solution will streamline the flow of money into and out of consumers’ accounts, providing a comprehensive solution for managing direct deposits and switching payments to Spruce.

"With Spruce, our focus is on simplifying financial management for our users," said John Thompson, Vice President of Financial Services, Spruce. "By integrating PayLink Switch, in addition to Atomic's Deposit solution, we are providing a seamless and efficient way for users to handle their finances. This partnership allows us to offer intuitive and comprehensive tools that truly enhance our customers' financial well-being."

The decision to expand the partnership with Atomic was a natural progression for Spruce, building on a strong foundation of trust and effective communication. Atomic has consistently proven to be a reliable partner, meeting implementation timelines and delivering seamless integration capabilities. This collaboration reflects Spruce's core value of working together to create better financial solutions for its customers.

"The Spruce team’s commitment to improving their customers' financial well-being aligns perfectly with our mission at Atomic," said Andrea Martone, Chief Product Officer at Atomic. "Our Deposit solution and the new PayLink Switch product together create a powerful tool for financial management. We are thrilled to expand our partnership and continue delivering innovative solutions that simplify and enhance the financial lives of Spruce users."

Spruce fintech platform is built by H&R Block, which is not a bank. Spruce℠ Spending and Savings Accounts established at, and debit card issued by, Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard®. Mastercard and the circles design are trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Atomic

Atomic is a leading financial connectivity platform trusted by over 195 financial institutions and fintech firms, including 13 of the industry's largest digital-first neobanks and 6 of the top 10 financial institutions. Atomic serves as the essential bridge between consumer data and financial solutions by allowing unparalleled access to payroll, HRIS systems, and merchants, facilitating a range of financial services including direct deposit switching, income and employment verification, payment method updating and subscription management. For more information, visit https://atomic.financial.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.