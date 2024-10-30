Absolute Energy Anticipates Lower Carbon Footprint With ICM’s Patented Oil Recovery Technology

COLWICH, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICM has signed an EPC agreement to provide Absolute Energy, LLC, with its patented FOT Oil Recovery™ technology, which enhances oil production while reducing natural gas consumption and improving the facility’s overall energy efficiency. This innovative technology stands apart by offering ethanol producers a more sustainable solution.

Absolute Energy, located on the border of Iowa and Minnesota, produces 130 million gallons of ethanol per year, along with corn oil and DDGS.

“While increasing oil production is a major advantage, we’re equally excited about the improvements in energy efficiency,” said Rick Schwarck, president of Absolute Energy. “FOT Oil Recovery™ helps us meet both financial and environmental goals by reducing natural gas use and making our operations more sustainable.”

FOT Oil Recovery™ is ICM’s proprietary process that improves the separation of solids and liquids from whole stillage. It also includes a step for washing solids, significantly increasing the amount of distillers corn oil available for recovery and reducing carbon footprint. This process technology supports companies like Absolute Energy in their efforts to meet the requirements for the 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit, a government incentive established by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which rewards facilities for adopting technologies that lower their greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re pleased to see FOT Oil Recovery™ gaining traction among our customers,” said Tom Ranallo, vice president of operations at ICM. “This technology is the most environmentally friendly alternative on the market. It supports long-term sustainability goals while driving significant value through increased oil production. We are proud of the work we’ve done to develop this solution and support our customers’ success.”

ICM introduced FOT Oil Recovery™ three years ago, and it has already been adopted by eight plants seeking to enhance their operations and advance their climate-smart goals.

About ICM, Inc.

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Colwich, Kansas, with a regional office in Brazil, ICM provides innovative technologies, solutions, and services to sustain agriculture and to advance renewable energy, including ethanol and feed technologies that will increase the supply of world protein. By providing proprietary process technologies to over 110 facilities globally with a combined annual production of approximately 8.8 billion gallons of ethanol and 25 million tons of distiller grains, ICM has become a world leader in biorefining technologies. For additional information, visit www.icminc.com.

Absolute Energy, LLC

Since 2008, Absolute Energy has offered one stop for DDGS, corn oil, and ethanol sales throughout the Eastern U.S. The 130-MGY plant is locally owned in St. Ansgar, Iowa. With 90% of board members residing within 50 miles, Absolute Energy drives approximately $20 million back into the local economy every year. To learn more, visit absenergy.org.