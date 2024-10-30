Zynga Poker and Rob Riggle Partner to Unveil Highly-Anticipated Multi-Table Tournaments

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that Zynga Poker, one of the largest free-to-play mobile poker games, launched Multi-Table Tournaments to players around the world. This highly-requested feature puts players at the center of the action, letting them compete in real-time across multiple tables in a high-stakes tournament setting.

Multi-Table Tournaments, where players start at multiple tables and compete until one player amasses all the chips, are a popular format for live, televised, and online tournaments with large prize pools. As players in Zynga Poker stack up their chips and bring the heat, they’ll have a chance to progress to the final table for a chance to win trillions of in-game chips, the largest tournament prize pools in the game’s 17-year history.

To celebrate the launch, Zynga Poker has upped the ante to team up with actor, comedian, and poker enthusiast, Rob Riggle, to show how Multi-Table Tournaments put poker on an epic stage. Known for his quick wit and larger-than-life personality, Riggle brings his signature humor in a new live-action trailer that transports him to high-stakes poker tables around the world to compete with the fiercest competitors.

“Poker is about the thrill of competition and excitement of going all-in,” said Riggle. “The feeling of sitting down at a poker table never gets old and with Zynga Poker’s Multi-Table Tournaments, players can challenge anyone in the world, build stacks, and crush their opponent's dreams for ultimate bragging rights.” Watch the campaign trailer here.

“Zynga Poker has built an incredible community of players over the last 17 years, and it's amazing to see how our teams continue to transform the gameplay and add exciting new features to this beloved title,” said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Mobile Games, Zynga. “Community feedback is at the heart of everything we do and the introduction of Multi-Table Tournaments is a direct response to the passionate requests of our players and we’re thrilled to be working with Rob Riggle to introduce this new level of competition to the game.”

Key Features of Multi-Table Tournaments:

Weekly Marquee Tournaments : Every Saturday and Sunday, players can join the “Trillionaire Maker” tournaments to compete for trillions of in-game chips. This is your chance to test your skills against the best and see if you have what it takes to dominate the final table;

Every Saturday and Sunday, players can join the “Trillionaire Maker” tournaments to compete for trillions of in-game chips. This is your chance to test your skills against the best and see if you have what it takes to dominate the final table; Daily Tournaments : The “ Zynga Poker Classic” offers daily opportunities to sharpen your strategy and build your chip stack. With multiple tournaments each day, there are plenty of chances to win big and refine your play;

The “ Classic” offers daily opportunities to sharpen your strategy and build your chip stack. With multiple tournaments each day, there are plenty of chances to win big and refine your play; Global Competition : Challenge yourself against a wide range of opponents from all over the world, each bringing their unique style to the table. Adapt your strategies as you climb the ranks and strive to outplay the competition;

Challenge yourself against a wide range of opponents from all over the world, each bringing their unique style to the table. Adapt your strategies as you climb the ranks and strive to outplay the competition; Flexible Play : Whether you’re a high roller or a newcomer to the game, there’s a tournament for you. With a variety of buy-ins, payouts, and start times, players can find the perfect tournament to fit their schedule and skill level;

Whether you’re a high roller or a newcomer to the game, there’s a tournament for you. With a variety of buy-ins, payouts, and start times, players can find the perfect tournament to fit their schedule and skill level; Community-Driven Update: Multi-Table Tournaments have been one of the most requested features by the Zynga Poker community. This new addition brings a fresh layer of competition and excitement to the game, allowing players to experience the highest tournament rewards ever offered.

The launch of Multi-Table Tournaments in Zynga Poker marks a significant milestone in the game’s evolution, offering a new and thrilling way for players to enjoy their favorite mobile poker game. Get ready to ante up and take your shot at becoming a Trillionaire!

For supporting assets including the campaign spot, click here.

Download Zynga Poker now at https://zyngapoker.com/

Zynga is a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

About Zynga, Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, the combined diverse portfolio of popular game franchises has been downloaded more than 6 billion times on mobile, including Star Wars™: Hunters, CSR Racing™, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles™, FarmVille™, Golf Rival™, Hair Challenge™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Monster Legends, Toon Blast™, Top Eleven, Toy Blast™, Two Dots, Words With Friends™, and Zynga Poker™. Zynga is also an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale with Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or the Zynga blog.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

