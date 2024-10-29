GeoWealth Partners with iCapital® to Enable BlackRock’s Custom Models Featuring Private Assets in Unified Managed Accounts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving the world's alternative investment marketplace for the wealth and asset management industries, in collaboration with GeoWealth and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), today announced its technology is now powering a custom platform experience for registered investment advisors (RIAs), which enables firms using GeoWealth to more easily include private assets within unified managed accounts (UMAs). The experience is available for eligible advisors accessing custom model portfolios provided by BlackRock while leveraging GeoWealth’s investment implementation platform.

With the partnership, GeoWealth, a proprietary technology and turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) serving the RIA channel, will provide advisors with intuitive workflows, efficient reporting tools, and comprehensive investment management capabilities throughout the investment’s lifecycle, while iCapital’s Multi-Investment Workflow Tool streamlines the entire alternative assets investing experience.

“Modern RIAs require solutions to provide high-net-worth clients access to alternatives at scale," said Colin Falls, CEO of GeoWealth. “The industry is racing to solve the challenge of implementing alternatives into model portfolios, while GeoWealth’s proprietary UMA technology will make this possible. We look forward to continuing to work with BlackRock and iCapital to offer this practice-differentiating offering to RIAs.”

The integration streamlines access to BlackRock custom models that are intended to incorporate private markets, direct indexing and fixed income SMAs – in addition to traditionally offered ETFs and mutual funds – in a single account.

“Retail wealth investors are leading the adoption of private markets as they seek portfolios offering exposure to investments they cannot access via public markets and the potential for uncorrelated returns,” said Jaime Magyera, Co-Head of U.S. Wealth Advisory for BlackRock. “This collaboration between iCapital and GeoWealth complements our existing relationships to meet the evolving needs of advisors and their clients through an innovative and easy-to-use structure.”

iCapital’s technology, which notably reduces the complexity and multi-step process of investing in alternatives for the advisor and investor, includes unified trade orders across multiple investment products, intelligent automation, one-stop e-signature solutions, and consolidated client communications.

“iCapital’s technology was designed to advance the industry and enable efficient management of alternative investments in client portfolios, and this partnership underscores that mission,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with these two industry leaders to build out the infrastructure needed to support alternatives in the same accounts as the rest of the portfolio. Our deep integrations with GeoWealth and BlackRock will further transform the digital alternatives investing experience for advisors and their high-net-worth clients.”

About iCapital

iCapital powers the world’s alternative investment marketplace, offering a complete suite of tools, end-to-end enterprise solutions, data management and distribution capabilities, and an innovative operating system. iCapital is the trusted technology partner to financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, as well as other participants in this ecosystem, and offers unrivaled access, technology, and education to incorporate alternative assets, structured investments (SI), and annuities into the core portfolio strategies for their clients.

At the forefront of the digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital’s secure platform delivers a complete portfolio of management capabilities for education, transactions, data flows, analytics, and client support throughout the investment lifecycle. With $200 billion+2 in global platform assets, the iCapital operating system automates and streamlines the complex process of private market investing, and seamlessly integrates with clients’ existing infrastructure platform and tools.

iCapital employs more than 1,675 people globally and has 17 offices worldwide, including New York, Greenwich, Zurich, Lisbon, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto. iCapital has consistently been recognized for its outstanding innovation, fintech industry leadership, and performance, including CNBC World Top Fintech Companies for 2024, and Forbes Fintech 50 for seven consecutive years since 2018.

For more information, visit icapital.com | X (Twitter): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc/

About GeoWealth

GeoWealth is a turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) and financial technology solution built specifically for the needs of modern RIAs. GeoWealth’s user-friendly, cost-efficient, integrated technology enables advisors to access a diversified lineup of model portfolios and offload mid-and back-office responsibilities, including performance reporting, billing, portfolio accounting and more. Via its customizable open-architecture platform, GeoWealth enables advisors and firms to grow faster and serve clients more efficiently. Founded in 2010, GeoWealth is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Visit us at geowealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

For additional information on BlackRock, please visit https://www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

This material has been provided to you for informational purposes only by iCapital, Inc. and/or one of its affiliates including Institutional Capital Network, Inc. (collectively, “iCapital”). This material is the property of iCapital and may not be shared without its written permission. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form or referred to in any other publication without express written permission of iCapital. This is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation to employ a specific investment strategy, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security. Security products and services are offered through iCapital Markets LLC, a registered broker/dealer, member FINRA and SIPC. Financial products made available by iCapital Markets LLC may be complex and/or speculative and are not suitable for all investors. iCapital Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and acts as an adviser to certain privately offered investment funds. “iCapital” and “iCapital Network” are registered trademarks of Institutional Capital Network, Inc.

© 2024 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

_________________________

1 iCapital, Inc., and its affiliates (together, “iCapital”)

2 As of September 30, 2024