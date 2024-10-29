Adtran and Candela advance Wi-Fi 7 adoption with modular testing solution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran and Candela Technologies today launched a joint solution that addresses a significant gap in existing Wi-Fi testing capabilities. Building on a longstanding partnership, the collaboration integrates Adtran’s SDG 8700 Series Wi-Fi 7 technology with Candela’s automated testing platform. This unique combination enables the testing of complex 4x4 antenna configurations, ensuring devices meet stringent performance and reliability standards. Initial test results using SDG 8733 Wi-Fi 7 technology have already demonstrated throughput exceeding 8.3Gbit/s, showcasing Wi-Fi 7’s potential to transform the industry. In addition, the solution’s efficient modular approach disrupts traditional high-cost Wi-Fi testing, enabling affordable, comprehensive testing across various Wi-Fi 7 systems.

“We’ve found that Adtran’s commercially available SDG 8700 Wi-Fi 7 technology matches the performance of other custom-built test systems. By combining it with our modular solutions for streamlined testing, we’re creating a seamless and cost-effective way to ensure robust performance for advanced 4x4 MIMO systems. This will help Wi-Fi equipment manufacturers and broadband providers ensure they provide an outstanding user experience to their customers,” said Ben Greear, CEO of Candela Technologies. “Together, we’re helping ensure advanced Wi-Fi 7 solutions meet the highest standards of performance, reliability, security and scale.”

Adtran’s SDG 8700 Series Wi-Fi 7 technology provides a versatile, open architecture with multigigabit performance, 4x4 MIMO tri-band radios, and the hardware capability to run Candela’s fully automated Wi-Fi 7 testing suite. At launch, the platform supports advanced features such as MU-MIMO, 320MHz max channel bandwidth, 4096 QAM and 10Gbit/s Wi-Fi encoding rates. Future software upgrades are expected to add tri-band MLO, increased performance and expanded test case automation. The Adtran SDG 8700 platform is positioned to offer significant value to service providers and the broader Wi-Fi ecosystem, serving as a foundation for innovative developments.

“Wi-Fi 7 promises low latency and Ethernet-grade reliability, ushering in the 10Gbit/s era of hyper-speed connectivity. To meet these demands, our customers need rigorous and adaptive methods to ensure consistent performance under diverse conditions. By integrating its automated technology into our Wi-Fi 7 radio modules, Candela is elevating testing for 4x4 systems and providing the tools required to guarantee exceptional connectivity,” commented Eric Presworsky, GM of subscriber solutions at Adtran. “Our collaboration will support affordable, thorough testing, leading to faster and more reliable Wi-Fi deployments. Ultimately, this ensures happier subscribers enjoying seamless, high-quality internet access.”

