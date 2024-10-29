S&K Federal Services Awarded Rotary and Fixed Wing Aircraft Maintenance Contract

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&K Federal Services, LLC, a leading provider of technical services, has been awarded a significant contract by the U.S. Air Force to support the United States Marine Corps (USMC) by performing comprehensive aircraft maintenance services at key locations in Japan, including Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma in Okinawa and MCAS Iwakuni.

The contract covers maintenance for both rotary and fixed-wing platforms, ensuring operational readiness for some of the Marine Corps' most critical aircraft.

At MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, S&K will deliver maintenance services on the following aircraft: MV-22B/C Osprey, UH-1Y Venom, AH-1Z Viper, CH-53 Sea Stallion

These services will be provided to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadrons (VMM-262, VMM-265), Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadrons (HMLA), and the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) under the Unit Deployment Program.

At MCAS Iwakuni, S&K will support the advanced F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft for Marine Air Logistics Squadron 12, further enhancing the USMC’s air combat capabilities.

“We’re proud to bring our expertise to support the USMC’s mission-critical operations in Japan,” said Will Carroll, President of S&K Federal Services. “Our team’s ability to deliver top-tier aircraft maintenance services around the globe is a testament to the talent we employ and our commitment to excellence. This opportunity in Japan allows us to showcase our ability to provide high-quality services in diverse and demanding environments.”

In both locations, S&K’s maintenance responsibilities will include:

Aircraft inspections and routine maintenance

Support equipment maintenance

Aircraft corrosion control and abatement

Aircraft painting operations

Other related support services as required by the USMC

The award was made under the U.S. Air Force Contract Field Team (CFT) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle, reflecting S&K’s proven track record of delivering reliable maintenance services to U.S. military assets worldwide.

About S&K Federal Services, LLC

S&K Federal Services, a subsidiary of S&K Technologies, Inc., holds SBA 8(a) certification and is owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT), headquartered in St. Ignatius, Montana. The achievements of S&K bring substantial economic benefits to its CSKT shareholder, enabling vital support for initiatives such as education, employment opportunities, social welfare programs, and investments within the Reservation and surrounding communities.